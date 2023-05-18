Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Ryan twist as he falls deeper in love with ‘Crystal’

Coronation Street's Ryan, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Ryan's found a glimmer of hope in 'Crystal'

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday May 17, 2023), Ryan told Carla that he really liked Crystal. But he still doesn’t know Crystal is actually Daisy catfishing him. And fans are convinced he’s about to find out…

Carla was worried about Ryan potentially getting hurt and asked Daisy what she knew about Crystal. Daisy pretended that Crystal was really nice.

Now, Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ a major Ryan twist as he falls deeper in love with who he thinks is Crystal.

Coronation Street's Carla is reading a magazine next to Ryan's hospital bed

Carla worried about Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla worried about Ryan

Last night, Carla sat reading a magazine next to Ryan’s hospital bed and noticed that Crystal had sent him a text.

When Ryan woke up, Carla asked him about Crystal. Ryan admitted that he really liked her but didn’t know whether she felt the same way back.

Later on, Carla worried about Ryan getting too attached to Crystal when she lives a short-haul flight away.

She asked Daisy in the Rovers what she knew about Crystal. Daisy made out that Crystal was a lovely person who wouldn’t hurt him.

Coronation Street's Ryan is lying in bed

Ryan has Crystal’s social media (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Ryan twist

Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ a major Ryan twist. They noticed that he follows Crystal on social media. Fans think that all it would take to rumble Daisy’s catfishing would be a quick DM to Crystal. Ryan could also see Crystal post a photo of herself with somebody else online.

One fan commented: “Oh Ryan looking at Crystal’s social media posts. What if Ryan sees the real Crystal with someone else on her social media?”

Another Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “Hold on, Ryan has her socials. Why doesn’t he DM her?”

A third person noted: “So if Ryan messages Crystal on Insta she’ll ask why he’s contacting her.”

Coronation Street's Daisy is on her phone whilst looking guilty

Daisy has been posing as Crystal (Credit: ITV)

Will Ryan rumble Daisy’s catfishing?

Daisy promised Daniel that she’d end her catfishing, admitting that she’d got herself into a right mess. However, she just couldn’t stop herself.

Now that Ryan is following Crystal on social media, will Daisy’s catfishing be rumbled? Will Ryan ever forgive her when he finds out?

Coronation Street - Carla Visits Ryan At The Hospital (17th May 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Ryan rumble Daisy’s catfishing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

