Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Ryan twist as he falls deeper in love with ‘Crystal’

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday May 17, 2023), Ryan told Carla that he really liked Crystal. But he still doesn’t know Crystal is actually Daisy catfishing him. And fans are convinced he’s about to find out…

Carla was worried about Ryan potentially getting hurt and asked Daisy what she knew about Crystal. Daisy pretended that Crystal was really nice.

Now, Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ a major Ryan twist as he falls deeper in love with who he thinks is Crystal.

Carla worried about Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla worried about Ryan

Last night, Carla sat reading a magazine next to Ryan’s hospital bed and noticed that Crystal had sent him a text.

When Ryan woke up, Carla asked him about Crystal. Ryan admitted that he really liked her but didn’t know whether she felt the same way back.

Later on, Carla worried about Ryan getting too attached to Crystal when she lives a short-haul flight away.

She asked Daisy in the Rovers what she knew about Crystal. Daisy made out that Crystal was a lovely person who wouldn’t hurt him.

Ryan has Crystal’s social media (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Ryan twist

Coronation Street fans have ‘worked out’ a major Ryan twist. They noticed that he follows Crystal on social media. Fans think that all it would take to rumble Daisy’s catfishing would be a quick DM to Crystal. Ryan could also see Crystal post a photo of herself with somebody else online.

One fan commented: “Oh Ryan looking at Crystal’s social media posts. What if Ryan sees the real Crystal with someone else on her social media?”

Oh Ryan looking at Crystal's social media posts 💔😭. What if Ryan sees the real Crystal with someone else on her social media? 🤔#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) May 17, 2023

Hold on so Ryan has her socials. Why doesn't he DM her? #corrie #coronationstreet — Bradley Coombes 🇺🇦 (@bradleycoombes7) May 17, 2023

So if Ryan messages Crystal on insta she'll say whys he contacting her #Corrie — Chloe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 🇮🇱 (@StVitusDance) May 17, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “Hold on, Ryan has her socials. Why doesn’t he DM her?”

A third person noted: “So if Ryan messages Crystal on Insta she’ll ask why he’s contacting her.”

Daisy has been posing as Crystal (Credit: ITV)

Will Ryan rumble Daisy’s catfishing?

Daisy promised Daniel that she’d end her catfishing, admitting that she’d got herself into a right mess. However, she just couldn’t stop herself.

Now that Ryan is following Crystal on social media, will Daisy’s catfishing be rumbled? Will Ryan ever forgive her when he finds out?

