Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ how fan favourite will die after last night’s soap ending

Nooo, Tim doesn't deserve this

By Tamzin Meyer
Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 20), Stephen found out that Leo’s body had been discovered.

After going to the police station for questioning, Stephen went to the canal to make sure that Teddy’s body hadn’t also resurfaced.

Coronation Street fans have now ‘worked out’ how a fan favourite will die after last night’s soap ending.

Coronation Street's Tim is hiding behind a bush
Tim spied on Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim’s on to Stephen

Last night, Tim was in the pub when Craig revealed that the body found was that of Leo’s. Tim then told the police that Stephen was the last person to see Leo and that he’d been in a fight with him.

Leo had punched him over his moment of romance with Jenny just before he went missing.

At the police station, Stephen was questioned but managed to pin the blame onto Teddy.

Later on though, Tim followed Stephen to the canal and hid behind a tree.

He saw Stephen search the lake with a branch but Stephen quickly rushed off when he heard Tim’s phone go off.

Coronation Street's Tim is spying on Stephen
Fans fear for Tim’s safety (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ how Tim will die

Coronation Street fans reckon that Tim will be Stephen’s fourth victim and have ‘worked out’ how he will die.

They think that Stephen will hear Tim’s ringtone and realise that he’d spied on him and will then bump him off to stop him from going to the police.

One fan predicted: “Stephen will hear Tim’s phone ringing again and realise he was at the canal…”

Another fan wrote: “Uh oh. Next time Tim’s phone goes off Stephen’s gonna click it was him in the bushes and try to bump him off.”

A third Coronation Street viewer stated: “You just know Tim’s phone is going off in the Rovers or somewhere in front of Stephen.”

A fourth person feared: “Oh [bleep], Stephen’s gonna kill Tim before leaving isn’t he?”

Coronation Street's Stephen is at the canal, looking worried
Will Stephen make Tim his fourth victim? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen kill Tim?

Tim’s been on to Stephen for a very long time and has been very vocal about his views on him.

But, now that Tim’s seen Stephen messing about by the canal, will Stephen make Tim his fourth victim?

Coronation Street - Tim Sees Stephen Heading To The Canal (20th September 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

