Coronation Street fans want Janice Battersby to return as Leanne deals with Oliver's illness

Coronation Street fans want Janice Battersby to return to the cobbles as her stepdaughter Leanne deals with Oliver's illness.

Recently Leanne was given the devastating news that her son Oliver has incurable mitochondrial disease.

Since learning about his diagnosis, Leanne has struggled to take in the news and began to push her family away.

But viewers think it's time for her mother figure Janice to make a return to help her through this difficult time.

We assume Janice and Les will return to help Leanne through her difficult time...... 🤔 #Corrie — Dayjur (@Dayjur11) July 6, 2020

I think it’s about time we get Janice Battersby back on the street! 👏🏻👏🏻 #Corrie #coronationstreet — Jonny (@jonnymgdraws) July 6, 2020

Could Janice be who Leanne needs to help her through?

Coronation Street: Janice and Leanne Battersby

Fans of Coronation Street will remember when the Battersby family first arrived in 1997, it consisted of Les, his daughter Leanne, his wife Janice and Janice's daughter Toyah.

Janice was on the cobbles from 1997 until 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi and Seb receive devastating news

But despite Janice being Leanne's stepmother, she treated Leanne as her own.

In 2011, Janice left the cobbles to go travelling with boyfriend Trevor Dean.

Will actress Vicky Entwistle return to the show?

Vicky has continued her acting career since leaving the soap (Credit: Shutterstock)

While Vicky, who played Janice, hasn't spoke about returning to the soap, she has continued her acting career.

Last year, Vicky's performance in Holby City brought viewers to tears as he character Sandra was killed off.

In 2018, she appeared in Channel 4's Ackley Bridge as Sandra Turner.

What's next for Leanne and Toyah? Leanne and Toyah

Despite Les and Janice no longer being together, Toyah and Leanne still see each other as sisters.

In recent episodes, viewers saw Leanne snap at Toyah making some unthoughtful remarks about the fact she can't have children, claiming she has no idea what she's going through.

Toyah is trying to help Leanne through this tough time (Credit: ITV)

Read More: OPINION: Coronation Street characters that need a big shake-up!

In tonight's episode (Friday, July 10), Leanne apologises to Toyah for what she said. Toyah forgives her sister.

But she asks her friend Josie, who runs a support group for parents with terminally ill children, to come and see Leanne.

As Josie tells her her own story, Leanne takes comfort from her experience.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Would you like to see Janice return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.