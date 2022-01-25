Jenny Carla Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans turn on Carla Connor as she slams Jenny for ‘inappropriate relationship’

Carla's actions didn't go down well with fans

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have turned on Carla Connor after she had a go at her stepmum Jenny for her ‘inappropriate’ relationship with Leo.

Jenny had been seeing Leo before her ex-husband Johnny died. After Johnny’s death, Jenny was devastated and shocked to find out Johnny left his money to her.

However Jenny soon began seeing Leo again.

Recently she has been spending a lot of time with Leo and in last night’s episode (Monday, January 25) Carla came into the pub asking Jenny if she could send Kate some of the money Johnny left her.

Coronation Street Mom 24 Jan Carla reminds Jenny she promised Kate a share on Johnny's money
Carla isn’t happy with Jenny’s new relationship with Leo (Credit: ITV)

Jenny agreed but Carla was obviously annoyed with Jenny saying she was distracted by Leo and to remember Johnny’s family was once her family.

Coronation Street fans turn on Carla Connor

Later Carla came into the pub. Jenny told Carla she sent Kate the money had had a catch up with her.

Carla apologised but said that they were all still grieving for Johnny and she was worried that Jenny’s new relationship was just her avoiding her feelings.

Jenny thought Carla was criticising her for dating a younger man, but she said it wasn’t about age, it was about ‘what’s appropriate’.

Jenny had a go at Carla (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Chesney to lose custody of Joseph as Katy’s mother returns?

Jenny was quick to point out that Carla had slept with her husband’s brother Daniel and nephew Adam before.

Carla soon left, but fans were quick to defend Jenny, pointing out Carla has many inappropriate relationships.

How did Johnny die?

Last year, Jenny and her husband, Carla’s father, Johnny decided to end their marriage. Jenny began seeing a younger man named Leo.

However in October during the storm, Jenny fell down the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden.

Johnny went down the sinkhole to try and save her and Shona came down after them both.

As they were trapped in the water, it looked like Johnny and Jenny were planning to get back together.

She was able to help Jenny out but Johnny, who has MS, began to struggle and died.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

