Coronation Street fans have turned on Carla Connor after she had a go at her stepmum Jenny for her ‘inappropriate’ relationship with Leo.

Jenny had been seeing Leo before her ex-husband Johnny died. After Johnny’s death, Jenny was devastated and shocked to find out Johnny left his money to her.

However Jenny soon began seeing Leo again.

Recently she has been spending a lot of time with Leo and in last night’s episode (Monday, January 25) Carla came into the pub asking Jenny if she could send Kate some of the money Johnny left her.

Jenny agreed but Carla was obviously annoyed with Jenny saying she was distracted by Leo and to remember Johnny’s family was once her family.

Coronation Street fans turn on Carla Connor

Later Carla came into the pub. Jenny told Carla she sent Kate the money had had a catch up with her.

Carla apologised but said that they were all still grieving for Johnny and she was worried that Jenny’s new relationship was just her avoiding her feelings.

Jenny thought Carla was criticising her for dating a younger man, but she said it wasn’t about age, it was about ‘what’s appropriate’.

Jenny was quick to point out that Carla had slept with her husband’s brother Daniel and nephew Adam before.

Carla soon left, but fans were quick to defend Jenny, pointing out Carla has many inappropriate relationships.

Carla banging on about Jenny and her fella, when she's been with all of the Barlow men, except Ken! 🙄 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Claw (@Clawmaw) January 24, 2022

Carla is a jealous miserable goat. Why is she even in it anymore? Pointless character. #Corrie — Caz (@meandsox) January 24, 2022

AFAM AND DANIEL HELP?????? (Don’t forget ali, Jenny x) #corrie — soph ♡ (@SophieDB123) January 24, 2022

🙄wtf is wrong with Carla?

Jenny isn't doing anything wrong & she was seeing Leo before Johnny died ffs

plus Carla's got some cheek having a go at Jenny considering her history with men.#Corrie — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) January 24, 2022

Carla really has the nerve to be telling Jenny about what's appropriate?! 🙈 I've heard it all now! Bog off Carla! 🙄 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Claw (@Clawmaw) January 24, 2022

"Adam and Daniel" – knew that would get chucked in Carla's face #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) January 24, 2022

I like Carla, always have but I’m totally with Jenny here. Johnny would want Jenny to be happy and move on. #Corrie — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) January 24, 2022

Carla to Jenny: “You need to sort out your priorities!”

Er… like Kate did when she snubbed her dads funeral to continue gallivanting around the world then?! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/wxj7rmLgmL — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) January 24, 2022

How did Johnny die?

Last year, Jenny and her husband, Carla’s father, Johnny decided to end their marriage. Jenny began seeing a younger man named Leo.

However in October during the storm, Jenny fell down the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden.

Johnny went down the sinkhole to try and save her and Shona came down after them both.

As they were trapped in the water, it looked like Johnny and Jenny were planning to get back together.

She was able to help Jenny out but Johnny, who has MS, began to struggle and died.

