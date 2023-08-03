Coronation Street's Sarah, Adam, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans turn on Adam for his treatment of Sarah after baby loss

Adam wants a divorce

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 2), Sarah went to the hospital and found out that she’d lost her baby.

Afterwards, Adam made her day even worse by asking her for a divorce.

Coronation Street fans have now turned on Adam for his treatment of Sarah after her baby loss.

Sarah in the hospital on Corrie
Sarah lost her baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah lost her baby

Last night, Sarah spoke to Adam and tried to save her marriage but he didn’t want to know. She then experienced some stomach pains but Adam thought that she was faking it.

Afterwards, Sarah got a taxi and headed to the hospital as Maria informed Adam.

At the hospital, Sarah was given the devastating news that she had lost her baby.

She then broke down as she explained that her husband had left her. Adam later turned up and found out the news too.

Back in the flat, Adam then apologised about the timing but said that he wanted a divorce. Their marriage was over.

Coronation Street's Adam is serious
Adam could’ve timed it a bit better (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans turn on Adam for treatment of Sarah

Coronation Street fans have now turned on Adam for his treatment of Sarah. They are slamming him for asking for a divorce so soon after she lost the baby.

One Coronation Street fan wrote: “Sarah is no angel for what she did to Adam but him saying he wants a divorce the moment she came home from losing a baby is vile.”

A second viewer shared: “Talk about picking your moments to ask for a divorce. You’re not in the wrong Adam but couldn’t you have picked a less devastating time?… You’re such a [bleep] at times.”

Another person said: “Despite everything that was NOT ok from Adam. Surely that chat could have waited a day or two”

Is Adam ready to move on? (Credit: ITV)

Are Sarah and Adam over for good?

Next week, Adam goes on a big night out on the town in a bid to move on from Sarah.

But, are Sarah and Adam really over for good? Is their marriage irreparable?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

