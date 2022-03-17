Coronation Street fans turn on Adam Barlow after he tells ‘sick’ lie

Coronation Street fans turned on Adam Barlow after he told a ‘sick’ lie about his wife Sarah in last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 16).

Sarah and Adam’s relationship took a turn a few months ago when Lydia told Sarah that she’s been having an affair with Adam.

Although viewers know they haven’t been sleeping together, Lydia has done a good job at making Adam look guilty.

Sarah has since kicked Adam out and it looks like their relationship is over.

In last night’s scenes, Adam tried to make conversation with Sarah but she wasn’t interested.

He soon decided to go to his office, but Imran told him he couldn’t be there due to the bad online reviews about Adam.

Lydia has set out to ruin Adam’s life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans turn on Adam after he tells ‘sick’ lie

Fed up, Adam went to the Rovers to get drunk and started chatting to a woman.

He tried to buy her a drink and told her he was celebrating his birthday.

She soon spotted his wedding ring and asked if his wife bought him anything nice.

But Adam told her they were no longer together. When she asked when the split up, Adam said: “She died last year. It was pretty sudden. A bit awkward talking about about.”

The woman was sympathetic, but Daisy was horrified by his lie.

Soon Daisy contacted her boyfriend Daniel, who is Adam’s uncle, and he stepped in, exposing the lie to Adam’s new friend.

Daniel exposed Adam’s lie (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Are Kevin and Abi over for good? What happens next!

Furious, she threw her drink over Adam before leaving.

But fans were horrified by Adam’s ‘sick’ lie and quickly turned on him.

Adam, it’s literally sick, you said your wife died when she didn’t #corrie — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 16, 2022

ADAM IS SICK LOOOOOOOOOOOOL #corrie — KG (@KaeGunz) March 16, 2022

Adam definitely deserved that drink thrown at him👏👏 #Corrie — Makeup_Nails_Soapie_ (@fitness_makeup) March 16, 2022

Throw the drink at Adam, well done girl. #Corrie 👏🏼👏🏼 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) March 16, 2022

Spoilers: What’s next for Adam?

It looks like things are set to get worse for Adam.

Next week Adam meets up with Lydia, but things take a disastrous turn when Lydia ends up pushing him and he falls over a balcony railing.

He’s left needing an operation to save his eyesight, but will he make a full recovery?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

