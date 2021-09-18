Coronation Street fans traumatised over escaped tarantula scenes

Coronation Street fans have hit out at the soap after being left traumatised by the escaped tarantula storyline.

In last night’s (Friday, September 18) episode fans were left reeling when a large tarantula invaded Speed Daal.

Coronation Street fans were traumatised by the escaped tarantula (Credit: ITV)

The massive arachnid was brought into the restaurant by its youngster owner as he joined his mother and grandmother for a family meal.

However midway through the meal the Mexican Red Knee burst through its carrier and went exploring into the dining room.

It left other diners utterly terrified with them fleeing once they spotted the beast.

Alya armed herself with some kitchen implements while Elaine decided to call the RSPCA for help.

However in the end it was the boy himself who got Larry the spider back after causing chaos.

And it was too much for viewers.

Coronation Street fans hit out at spider shock

They are demanding to know why there was no warning before the spider appeared.

One said: “Really not happy at you featuring the giant spider in #CoronationStreet tonight #ITV #Corrie @itvcorrie #Corrie”

A second asked: “Why no spider warning? I’ve just screamed the house down. Scriptwriters run out of ideas!!!”

A third raged: “Hope there’s a helpline at the end of this episode for those affected by the [expletive] HUGE spider #Corrie”

However Alya was completely terrified of the escaped brute (Credit: ITV)

“Nice one #Corrie,” said another sarcastically.

“If I am TERRIFIED if spiders, how do you think I will feel about TARANTULAS????? EH?

“You have just spoiled the whole one hour episode for me. I can’t watch it now!

“Dammit. Some things are so UNNECESSARY.”

Another said: “@itvcorrie omg, Corrie what are you trying to do, releasing a tarantula on the show without warning the public.

“How could you? From someone who hates spiders, hyperventilating here.”

