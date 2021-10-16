Coronation Street fans are convinced we’ll be saying goodbye to two cast members next week as they’ve spotted critical clues that TWO characters will die.

The soap’s boss, Iain Macleod, had previously teased one upcoming death in the sinkhole disaster.

However he didn’t rule out a second death.

And now fans are convinced they know who will die – and why.

Johnny Connor could die say fans (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Which cast members could be leaving?

In recent weeks Johnny Connor has made a series of life decisions culminating in his decision to leave the cobbles.

The former Underworld boss has decided to leave Weatherfield behind to go to Bali to reunite with his daughter Kate.

Meanwhile his daughter Carla repeatedly referred to him as “Dad” earlier this week – something she doesn’t tend to do.

And fans are convinced that these are clues that Johnny is about to die.

One said: “I think Johnny will die.”

A second said: “I have had that same thought of Johnny dying too.”

A third said: “How many times did Carla say ‘my dad’ on Wednesday’s episodes. It really stood out as I’ve barely heard her say ‘dad’ at all prior to this.

“So rather than this outpouring of daughterly love foreshadowing daddy’s departure to another country it could in fact be foreshadowing his death.”

Is Natasha’s time on Coronation Street doomed? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans spot clue Natasha Blakeman will die

Meanwhile fans are also sure that they have spotted clues Natasha Blakeman is not long for this world.

The hairdresser has been visibly happy in recent weeks on Corrie.

She has even decided to move onto the cobbles permanently and opted to buy Audrey Roberts’ salon from her.

Nick Tilsley makes a shocking discovery in Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

However, fans are convinced her happiness will be short-lived.

Spoilers reveal that next Friday Nick will make a shocking discovery at the flat.

Could it be Natasha’s body? Fans certainly think so.

One said: “Clearly neither of them are making it beyond next week. Their deaths have been signposted big time over the last 6 episodes.

“Johnny’s dying while trying to save the woman he loves, while I assume it’ll be a case of mistaken identity for Natasha when Harvey finds her and kills her in Leanne’s flat.”

A second said: “It’s clearly going to be Natasha all so Nick and [Leanne] can get a new kid.”

A third said: “It just seems to be signposting her death with the amount she has been in the show recently, buying the salon and how happy she seems.”

