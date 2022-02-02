Max Tim Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans threaten to switch off over succession of dreadful storylines

Fans aren't impressed

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans are threatening to switch off over the current storylines, calling them ‘stupid’ and ‘pathetic’.

Currently there’s a bunch of different plots playing out on-screen including Max’s feud with his teacher, Daniel Osbourne.

We’ve also recently seen Craig get involved with Faye and Emma’s crime, which saw them run over old man Ted and fail report the accident. Ted later died and police officer Craig was working on the investigation.

However when he found out about his girlfriend, Faye’s involvement, he protected her and decided to resign from the police.

Craig has resigned from the police (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Tim has recently had a triple heart bypass operation and his wife Sally was arrested for urinating in Victoria Garden.

Coronation Street fans threaten to switch off over succession of dreadful storylines

Fans are now starting to become fed up of the storylines and threatening to switch off.

What’s happening next in Corrie?

Tonight (Wednesday, February 2) Daniel maintains that Max tripped by accident.

Daniel approaches David and accuses him of lying.

Lydia intervenes while Daisy watches on concerned. Daisy goes to Daniel’s flat to check on him.

But when she admits she thinks he’s hiding something, Daniel gets defensive.

Daniel kisses Daisy (Credit: ITV)

The two begin to hurl insults at each other, but Daisy admits she wants Daniel and they kiss.

They leap apart as Lydia enters.

Meanwhile Nina is worried about Asha’s Glasgow trip and when she comes into the cafe, Nina pockets her phone.

Nina refuses to let Asha go (Credit: ITV)

Nina refuses to let her go and Asha is alarmed when Nina locks the cafe door to stop her leaving.

When Adam tells Sarah that he’s taking her to the Bistro for her birthday and has brought her a smart oven as a present, Sarah is underwhelmed and storms off.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

