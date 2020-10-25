Coronation Street fans think Natasha Blakeman is Ray Crosby’s secret business partner after trying to give ex Nick Tilsley £20k.

The hairdresser made the generous offer to a shocked Nick for his stepson Oliver’s legal fund.

Is Natasha working for Ray Crosby’s business? (Credit: ITV)

Why do Corrie viewers suspect Natasha?

But with Natasha claiming only to have two hair salons, fans are curious about where she got the money.

And they think she’s been lying all along and is in fact Ray’s secret ally on the cobbles.

Speaking on Digital Spy Forums, one said: “Where has Natasha got all of this money from, to be able to give away £20K?

Read more: Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd accused of not seeing his children for four months by ex

“I’m wondering if she’s maybe the mysterious Roxy, checking out the street for Ray.”

Another said: “Interesting theory! I’m looking forward to the reveal of Roxy.”

“As for Natasha, not many salon owners could afford to part with £20K when the effects of Covid have hit them very hard,” said another.

“Salons are having a tough time of it, and I doubt there are any exceptions.”

Could Debbie be Ray’s secret partner? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Who is Ray Crosby’s business partner?

However, others are sure Debbie Webster is really the mysterious Roxy.

Speaking in a Digital Spy forum, one viewer said: “Debbie’s reappearance in Weatherfield has got me thinking about the actual reason for her return to the area.

“From her time in Turkey, we know that she’s worked in property and has made quite a success of her life.

“Is it a mere coincidence that Ray is planning a major development overhaul on the street? We know that she has some business to attend to when she’s back but that’s all we know.

Read more: Coronation Street: Shobna Gulati reveals she named on-screen daughter Asha after late mum

“It’s already been spoiled that Ray has an ally on the street, so could it actually be Debbie and not Scott like we originally thought?

“It would be quite a twist but there’s the fact that Ray seized the garage from Kevin and Tyrone, as it would be really believable that she would align herself with the man who stole her brother’s business.

“Having said that, does she know about Ray taking the garage from Kevin?”

Who do you think Roxy is? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!