Coronation Street fans terrified soap is planning awful affair after dropping hints

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 7, 2022) saw Tim run to Aggie for support, but now fans are begging the soap not to start an affair between them.

After seeing Tim and Aggie go for a cuppa back at Aggie’s house, fans are worrying that their friendship will develop into something romantic.

Could Tim and Aggie have an affair?

Tim ran to Aggie’s side (Credit: ITV)

Tim ran to Aggie for support

Last night, Tim was in The Rovers, getting ready for the charity football match.

However, he soon quit the team when he misinterpreted Dev’s prep talk.

Tim thought that Dev’s talk about ‘stiff opposition’ was a dig at his impotence and was quick to blame Peter for spreading his secret.

Finding Aggie, Tim was invited back to hers for a cup of tea and a chat.

He confided in her about his upset, with Aggie providing reason, suggesting that Tim might have been overthinking things.

Later, the pair were seen making jokes together about Tim’s impotence and Aggie’s awful baking skills.

However, they were too preoccupied making a cake to realise that Aggie’s phone was buzzing.

Ed was trying to contact her to explain that James had collapsed and had a cardiac arrest.

With Aggie rushing to the hospital, Tim was quick to follow.

Tim and Aggie’s friendship has been growing over the past few months, but could they embark on an affair?

Tim wouldn’t leave Sally, would he?

The pair enjoyed baking together (Credit: ITV)

Fans are begging for them not have an affair

Fans reckon they can see an affair on the horizon, and they aren’t happy about it.

One fan commented: “Aggie: “I can’t seem to get it to rise properly.” Tim: “I know the feeling.” I love Tim and Aggie’s friendship. Just hope it doesn’t turn into an affair.”

Another tweeted: “Why exactly were Tim and Aggie acting so totally shifty? Surely their NOT actually having a full-on affair? Although knowing Corrie it’s probably only a matter of time unfortunately.”

Why exactly were Tim & Aggie acting so totally shifty? Surely their NOT actually having a full on affair? Although knowing #Corrie probably only a matter of time unfortunately — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) September 7, 2022

Like Tim having Aggie being there for him, please don't an affair storyline with them though #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) September 7, 2022

One fan loved their friendship but hoped it doesn’t turn romantic: “Like Tim having Aggie being there for him, please don’t start an affair storyline with them though.”

A fourth viewer exclaimed: “Please not an Aggie and Tim affair.”

Aggie and Tim are definitely close, but could they get closer?

Aggie’s making up for not being there (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Aggie and Tim?

Aggie’s feeling guilty at not being at the football match when James collapsed.

To make up for it, she’s giving James all of the support he needs as he struggles to come to terms with the fact that he might never play football again.

Will Tim offer her support?

Or, will Aggie distance herself from Tim whilst she supports her son?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Aggie and Tim have an affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!