Coronation Street fans terrified for Eliza as they work out grooming plot

Coronation Street fans are terrified for Eliza Woodrow after she was seen taking a call from a much older man. The youngster currently lives with her grandfather Stu Carpenter and his partner Yasmeen Nazir.

She moved in with her grandad after her mum confessed to murdering Charlie Walters and was sent to prison. She has so far struck up a friendship with Sam Blakeman and Hope Stape.

Eliza is being contacted by a much older man in Coronation Street but who is he? (Credit: ITV)

However now it appears she’s getting a major storyline – and it’s not good. Fans are worried she is being groomed after she was seen taking a video call with a much older man.

In Friday (August 4) night’s episode the youngster returned home after discovering the date of her sleepover was mixed up. She ended up interrupting Stu and Yasmeen’s life drawing class.

But while chatting to the pair awkwardly she received a call and went outside to take it in private. However much to the horror of fans – it was a much older man.

“I thought you were going to leave me hanging,” Dom said to Eliza. She replied: “I just needed to find somewhere more private, that’s all.”

Coronation Street: Is Eliza being groomed?

“It’s great to actually see you rather than just message,” he told her before she replied that he didn’t sound like she expected him to.

Dom told her: “I might sound different again when we meet in the flesh.” He then asked her if she still wanted to meet up.

“Totally! I can’t wait,” she replied as fans were utterly horrified at what was going on. They are convinced Eliza is in danger.

Fans are terrified for Eliza. One said: “#Corrie sweet jesus what was that? Filthy old man grooming a kid…”

Next week Eliza is caught meeting up with Dom in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Oh, you’re kidding. A grooming storyline with a paedo. Can you not lighten up? Ever?” Another said: “Oh, [expletive], it’s a dirty old man paedo online grooming story now.” A fourth said: “OMG Eliza’s going to be groomed #corrie”.

However other fans think there’s a much more innocent explanation. One said: “Who is Dom? Could that be Eliza’s dad?”

A second said: “Her dad’s calling now ffs #corrie.” Another said: “It’s her dad not a paedo #Corrie.”

“Who in the whatsit what is Dom?” asked another. “And why is that little girl so eager to meet him? Would she have her dad saved in phone as Dom? That totally threw me.”

