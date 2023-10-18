Coronation Street fans in tears as Stephen Reid ‘returns’ to the Street days after death

Last night in Coronation Street (Tuesday, October 17), the Street residents continued their struggle to process life without serial killer, Stephen.

Recovering from his near death experience in hospital, Tim started getting flashbacks from his attack.

Coronation Street fans have been left in tears after Stephen Reid ‘returned’ to the Street just days after his death.

Tim had flashbacks of Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim had flashbacks from the attack

Lying in his hospital bed last night, Tim struggled as he remembered all that he had been through.

He was lucky to escape death after being hit on the head and tied up in a car boot by Weatherfield’s latest serial killer.

Elaine and Sally came to sit by Tim at his bedside but all Tim could think about was Stephen getting the justice he deserved.

Tim’s family were more concerned about him but eventually told him that Stephen was dead.

In shock, Tim started to experience flashbacks of Stephen and the attack, unable to get Stephen out of his head.

Fans miss Stephen dearly (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans in tears over Stephen ‘return’

Coronation Street fans have been left in tears over Stephen’s ‘return’ after seeing him grace their screens once more within Tim’s flashbacks.

They miss Uncle Stephen and aren’t ready to let him go from the soap just yet.

One fan exclaimed: “Uncle Stephen flashbacks! It’s set me off again…….”

Another viewer said: “I need Tim to have multiple Stephen flashbacks every episode, I can’t bear not seeing him anymore.”

A third Corrie fan shared: “Uncle Stephen flashbacks. What a guy.”

A final fan said: “Why did Sally have to interrupt Tim’s flashback? I was enjoying seeing Stephen.”

Stephen’s dead (Credit: ITV)

Will the Street ever recover after Stephen’s death?

Stephen’s dead and the Street is in a right mess. Peter is currently doing his best to avoid prison for Stephen’s murder.

Meanwhile, Tim’s traumatised by his whole ordeal and Carla’s struggling to save the factory. But, will the Street ever recover?

