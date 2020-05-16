Coronation Street fans in tears as Oliver is put in intensive care

Coronation Street fans have been left sobbing over Oliver Battersby's health battle.

The toddler son of Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby was rushed into intensive care last night after suffering from a seizure.

Coronation Street toddler Oliver ended up in hospital again (Credit: ITV)

And doctors were forced to break the news to his worried parents that they didn't know what was wrong.

Or if they could even help him.

Viewers were in tears at the heartbreaking scenes in the hospital.

One said: "Poor Oliver [crying face emoji] #Corrie"

A second said: "The Oliver storyline on #corrie is devastating. I’m pretty impressed with how they’ve handled a lot of important storylines recently."

A third said: "Why are corrie doing this story on Oliver I'm gonna be crying my eyes out."

Steve and Leanne face a harrowing ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Next week Steve and Leanne will find out Oliver has mitochondrial disorder.

There is no cure for the disorder.

It is a life-limiting condition so will restrict Oliver's lifespan.

The soap is hoping to raise awareness and funding for the range of diorders that come under the umbrella term.

What is mitochondrial disease?

Mitochondrial disease, or 'mito', is the term for a group of medical disorders that come about by mutations in mitochondria.

They are the tiny organelles that are present in nearly every cell in our bodies and which generate about 90% of the energy we need to live.

Cells cannot function properly without healthy mitochondria, so when they fail the consequences can be serious and wide-ranging.

Olive is fighting for his life (Credit: ITV)

Mitochondrial diseases affect people in multiple ways - depending on which cells it affects.

For example, a person with mitochondrial disease may suffer from seizures, fatigue, vision and hearing loss.

They could also suffer from cognitive disabilities, respiratory problems or poor growth.

Meanwhile, any of the body's organs and systems can be affected.

This includes the brain, heart, lungs, gut, liver and skin.

For information about the disease and the support available please visit www.thelilyfoundation.org.uk

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV

