Coronation Street fans in tears as Nick cries to Peter over Oliver

They have been enemies for decades with Nick Tilsley and Peter Barlow knocking seven bells out of each other countless times in Coronation Street.

But last night the pair shared a heart to heart that had viewers sobbing.

Peter is trying to comfort Nick in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Nick has been struggling with his stepson Oliver being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

It means he is facing an extremely shortened lifespan and it is unlikely he will reach adulthood.

Leanne has understandably struggling to cope with the news and ended up crying on ex Steve McDonald about how she would have nothing left when Oliver dies.

Read more: Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman bought car to deal with husband's death

Unfortunately for her, Simon, her adopted son, overheard and it sent him into a tail spin.

He refused to do his exam and when Leanne lashed out at him for it, he left and moved in with his dad Peter.

Peter had a gentle word with Leanne and she hadn't even realised what she had said - and they decided Simon would move in with his dad for a while.

But when Leanne broke the news to Nick, he went out - and tried to fight with Peter.

The infamous enemies clashed in the street and Sarah sent Nick away to cool off.

Later, when he listened to Leanne properly Nick went back to see Peter and apologised.

The pair clashed in the street first (Credit: ITV)

In an emotional scene, Nick turned up at the Rovers.

Peter told him: "What do you want? Because if you're looking for a punch bag go somewhere else. I'm not the enemy, I want to help. I want to help you, Leanne and Simon."

In a surprising move, Nick then broke down and said: "I'm sorry, I was out of order. I'm finding it really difficult. She's in so much pain Peter, I don't know what to do to help her."

Leanne has been left broken by Oliver's diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Peter said: "Leanne knows you're in her corner no matter what happens - she knows that."

A sobbing Nick told him: "I know he's not mine but he kind of is if you know what I mean. I love him so much."

The touching scene had viewers in tears.

Read more: Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars the Flanagans' mum reveals huge move for family

One said: "I was in tears watching this."

A second said: "Those scenes were emotional."

Another added: "Such a touching scene between them."

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!