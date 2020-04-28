Coronation Street fans swoon over Colson Smith's latest picture

Coronation Street fans have been left swooning over Colson Smith's latest training picture as he continues his impressive weight loss regime.

The 21-year-old Craig Tinker star has slimmed down over the past couple of months.

And it is clear from social media that he's keeping the weight off during the coronavirus lockdown.

Colson Smith looking good in break from Coronation Street

He regularly keeps fans updated on his training sessions, and today joked that he was back in thermals after the glorious weather of late turned.

"After a few weeks of factor 50 it's back to the thermals this morning," Colson wrote as he posted his latest snap.

But fans were more interested in just how good he looks, with many commenting fire emojis and others love-heart eyes emojis.

One wrote: "Love your eyes, man."

"You look so fit," said another.

A third added: "Bethany's gonna be after you in real life!"

Colson's previous pictures have had people suggesting he's "disappearing".

Posting another running snap a couple of weeks ago, his co-star Alan Halsall (Tyrone Dobbs) told him: "You look insane."

"You're disappearing. Looking fab," commented one person on Insta.

"You look amazing, wish I had your will power," remarked another.

Lost a stone and a half

Craig Tinker doesn't have much luck with the ladies (Credit: ITV)

Despite confessing he had dropped a stone and a half in 2019 following a holiday illness, it's Colson's fitness regime that has kept the weight off.

He took part in a Sport Relief celebrity rowing race early in March and told What's On TV: "Rowing is a way of keeping fit I've never thought of - it might be my new hobby!"

Since lockdown began, Colson has appeared with Lorraine Kelly via video link to explain how he's keeping trim during the lockdown by sticking to his plan.

He has nutritious food delivered to his home and is trying to exercise as much as possible.

"It's all about keeping motivated, trying to achieve something every day," Colson said.

Colson Smith told Lorraine what he's been doing during the Coronation Street break (Credit: ITV)

He added: "I have my breakfasts and lunches delivered.

"In terms of the gym, I kept in touch with the gym I go to in Manchester as they are putting programs online.

"I've also done the odd Joe Wicks PE session."

Positive Colson continued: "It's making the most of the situation. Plenty of runs. Trying to do as much at home as possible."

