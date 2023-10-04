Coronation Street fans stunned over Alya’s ‘psychotic behaviour’: ‘Who does this?’

Recently over in Coronation Street, Alya was seen helping Stu prepare a meal for Yasmeen as she returned home.

She was cooking in the kitchen, testing out whether the meal was ready by tasting it.

Coronation Street fans have now been left stunned over Alya’s ‘psychotic act,’ asking: ‘Who does this?’

Alya helped Stu cook the meal (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Alya was helping Stu cook for Yasmeen

Over in Weatherfield, Stu was speaking to Alya about Yasmeen’s return back home from Pakistan. Stu had wanted to treat Yasmeen to a meal to celebrate her return back to the cobbles.

Alya wanted to taste Stu’s cooking and test if it was good enough for Yasmeen, but had a unique way of doing so.

She put some of the sauce on a wooden spoon and then used that spoon to put the sauce onto a metal spoon for tasting.

She made the process a lot more complicated than it needed to be, confusing fans.

Fans were left bewildered (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans stunned over Alya ‘psychotic act’

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned over Alya’s unique way of tasting the sauce, branding it as a ‘psychotic behaviour.’

One Coronation Street fan wrote: “Who does this? Psychotic behaviour.”

That was the weirdest thing ever — Paul (@PGUK78) October 4, 2023

Love how Alya used the wooden spoon to transfer some of that pasta sauce onto a little teaspoon rather than just putting the teaspoon straight in there…😂 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/KohJgANinq — Dan 🔰 (@Dee_Cee95x) October 2, 2023

Another viewer responded by writing: “That was the weirdest thing ever,” whilst another agreed that it was “strange behaviour.”

A third person commented: “Love how Alya used the wooden spoon to transfer some of that pasta sauce onto a little teaspoon rather than just putting the teaspoon straight in there…”

Stu wants Eliza back (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen’s back but can Stu get Eliza to return home too?

Yasmeen might be back home from Pakistan but Eliza’s still not home as she’s now living with Dom.

Stu’s desperate to dig some dirt on Dom so that he can get Eliza back. But, will his plan work?

