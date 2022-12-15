Coronation Street: Nick appears ‘naked’ in scene and fans are stunned

Fans of Coronation Street were left stunned, following last night’s episode, as Nick Tilsley appeared to be naked in his scenes on the show.

Viewers were caused to double-take at Nick’s apparent nudity in the episode.

But was Nick naked in last night’s episode of Coronation Street?

No – Nick was, in fact, wearing a skin-toned sweater during the scene.

Nick’s jumper didn’t hit the mark (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans condemn Nick’s fashion choices

Writing on Twitter, fans of the soap mocked Nick‘s choice of fashion wear in last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 14).

“That nude coloured top is a masive no-no, Nick. You look like you’ve no top on, mate,” said one fan.

“I thought Nick was naked there for a minute,” another wrote.

“Glanced at the screen – thought Nick was naked,” a third said.

“Five minutes into tonight’s Corrie, the play we’ve been building towards for weeks is cancelled, Nick’s wearing that jumper that makes him look topless, and Simon’s been sacked from a job I never knew he had,” said another viewer.

What happened in last night’s Corrie

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street saw Nick and Leanne continue to worry about their finances.

Nick has been lying to Leanne after using Harvey’s money to pay for work on the bistro.

Their money woes continued to add up with Simon’s revelation that he’s lost his job.

Later in the episode, Carla gave Simon a job on the Underworld sales team.

Leanne was unhappy to hear that Simon would be working with former drug dealer Jacob.

Will Nick be forced to come clean about taking Harvey’s money?

Are his fashion choices going to improve in future episodes?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

