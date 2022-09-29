Coronation Street fans stunned by Daniel Osbourne’s appearance as he returns to screens

Fans of Coronation Street were left stunned by Daniel Osbourne‘s appearance as he returned to screens after several weeks of absence.

The character reappeared in scenes which aired on Wednesday September 28. After a few weeks off, Daniel popped up in a series of background scenes.

Fans of Coronation Street were shocked by Daniel’s suddenly changed appearance.

He could now be seen with an all-new haircut and what some described as a bigger, buff physique.

Daniel sports a trendy new hairdo and a buff physique (Credit: ITV)

The fans react to Daniel’s new look

Fans on social media were quick to comment on Daniel’s all-new look.

“Has Daniel been working out or has he always been that buff?” asked one viewer.

Others approved of Daniel’s new style, noting the slick hairdo and new clothes.

“Wow. Daniel has changed his old man hair do. He’s looking so much more youthful,” said another.

“Kinda crazy how they’ve made Daniel, kinda cool ‘n trendy, in comparison to what he used to be/look like, anyway!” another agreed.

Daniel’s new look has proved to be popular with fans of the show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, there were some who noticed a similarity between Daniel and other characters on the soap.

“Is Daniel trying to model himself on Gary’s old look?” asked one fan.

“Why has Daniel had that haircut? I keep thinking he’s Leo,” noted another.

“Don’t worry, Jenny, it looks like Daniel has morphed into Leo…” someone else agreed.

Daniel’s new look is a marked departure from the character’s usual style (Credit: ITV)

An all-new Daniel in Coronation Street?

This is a marked change in style for the character.

Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel, joined the soap in 2016. He quickly became known for his lengthy, coiffured hairdo and slick suits.

Will Daniel’s new look play into future storylines for the character?

What’s next for the new-look Daniel Osbourne?

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

