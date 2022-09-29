Coronation Street Daniel Osbourne
Soaps

Coronation Street fans stunned by Daniel Osbourne’s appearance as he returns to screens

Daniel Osbourne debuted an all-new look on Wednesday's episode

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans of Coronation Street were left stunned by Daniel Osbourne‘s appearance as he returned to screens after several weeks of absence.

The character reappeared in scenes which aired on Wednesday September 28. After a few weeks off, Daniel popped up in a series of background scenes.

Fans of Coronation Street were shocked by Daniel’s suddenly changed appearance.

He could now be seen with an all-new haircut and what some described as a bigger, buff physique.

Daniel Osborne Coronation Street
Daniel sports a trendy new hairdo and a buff physique (Credit: ITV)

The fans react to Daniel’s new look

Fans on social media were quick to comment on Daniel’s all-new look.

“Has Daniel been working out or has he always been that buff?” asked one viewer.

Others approved of Daniel’s new style, noting the slick hairdo and new clothes.

“Wow. Daniel has changed his old man hair do. He’s looking so much more youthful,” said another.

“Kinda crazy how they’ve made Daniel, kinda cool ‘n trendy, in comparison to what he used to be/look like, anyway!” another agreed.

Daniel Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)
Daniel’s new look has proved to be popular with fans of the show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, there were some who noticed a similarity between Daniel and other characters on the soap.

“Is Daniel trying to model himself on Gary’s old look?” asked one fan.

“Why has Daniel had that haircut? I keep thinking he’s Leo,” noted another.

“Don’t worry, Jenny, it looks like Daniel has morphed into Leo…” someone else agreed.

Daniel Coronation Street
Daniel’s new look is a marked departure from the character’s usual style (Credit: ITV)

An all-new Daniel in Coronation Street?

This is a marked change in style for the character.

Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel, joined the soap in 2016. He quickly became known for his lengthy, coiffured hairdo and slick suits.

Will Daniel’s new look play into future storylines for the character?

What’s next for the new-look Daniel Osbourne?

What do you think?

Read more: Who’s in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of Daniel’s new look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

William, the Queen and Sophie in a triple head shot
Queen Elizabeth: Death certificate reveals which royals made it to Balmoral in time to say goodbye
David Walliams on Lorraine and Sheridan Smith
David Walliams reveals shock marriage plans to long-term friend Sheridan Smith
Gino D'Acampo and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
This Morning descends into chaos within minutes of going live as Holly and Phil replaced on sofa
The Queen in all green outfit on palace balcony during Jubilee
The Queen’s cause of death revealed as certificate released
Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson on Strictly It Takes Two
Giovanni Pernice issues plea to Strictly fans as he breaks silence on ‘feud’ rumours with Richie
Gino D'Acampo and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
This Morning descends into chaos within minutes of going live as Holly and Phil replaced on sofa