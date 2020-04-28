Coronation Street fans stunned by 'hot' Steve McDonald as soap shares throwback pic

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned by 'hot' Steve McDonald after the soap shared a throwback picture of the character.

On Coronation Street's official Instagram page, pictures of characters from when they were 20 years old were uploaded as part of the #MeAt20 challenge.

The challenge sees people posting snaps from when they were 20.

In the pictures, you can see Steve McDonald, played by Simon Gregson, Gail Platt played by Helen Worth, and Kevin Webster, played by Michael Le Vell.

The post was captioned: "Here's some Corrie characters aged 20 - they haven't changed a bit."

However, fans were shocked by how attractive a young Steve was, with some admitting they have a crush on him.

One wrote: "Cor Steve was fit."

A second commented: "I fancied Steve back in the day."

A third said: "I use to have a crush on Steve, still do."

Another added: "Steve was so hot."

A fifth wrote: "Steve was an absolute 10!"

Steve's life on the Street

Simon has played Steve since 1989. He first arrived with his mum Liz, dad Jim, and twin brother Andy.

Steve was 15 when he first moved to Weatherfield (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

During his 30 years living on the cobbles, Steve has been married seven times (to five different women) and is a father of four.

He is currently married to childhood friend Tracy Barlow. They married in 2012 and again in 2018.

His children are Emma Brooker, who he only found out about last year, Amy Barlow, who is his daughter with Tracy, Oliver, who he has with Leanne Battersby, and Ruairi, Steve and Michelle Connor's son who sadly died moments after his birth in 2017.

Simon Gregson's battle with coronavirus

Currently actor Simon Gregson looks a lot different to his alter ego Steve as he recently shaved his hair off.

Earlier this month, the Corrie star revealed he had coronavirus, but the deadly bug gave him 'gastric' symptoms.

Simon has played Steve for 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers disgusted as Geoff accuses Yasmeen of cheating after he gives her an STI

To show his appreciation for NHS staff who are currently working through the global pandemic, Simon gave away his classic car and motorcycle to staff members who need it.

What Coronation Street storylines is Steve involved in?

Steve found his son had fallen ill (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street hit with Ofcom complaint after police fail to investigate Asha's video leak

Recently Steve was shocked when he discovered Oliver had a fit, whilst he left teenager Summer to watch over him.

However, the incident caused a series of arguments between him and Leanne. Especially when she found out he was seeking legal advice on seeing his son.

Will Leanne and Steve be able to put their differences aside for Oliver?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.