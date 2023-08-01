Coronation Street fans brand Adam ‘class act’: ‘Best thing that’s happened on Corrie in a long time’

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, July 31), Adam surprised Sarah with a gender reveal party in the Bistro.

However, when she let out the balloon she realised that Adam knew the truth about the real baby daddy.

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned by Adam’s revenge on Sarah.

Adam knew the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam got his revenge on Sarah

Last night, Adam arranged for the Barlows and Platts to meet in the Bistro for a surprise gender reveal party.

He hadn’t told Sarah about it although Stephen had been forced to let the secret out. Sarah entered the Bistro pretending to be shocked at the surprise party.

Adam then told her to open the box and release the balloon with the baby’s gender on it. However, the balloon was instead surprisingly white and read ‘it’s Damon’s.’

Sarah initially thought that Damon had somehow tampered with the balloon.

It soon became clear though that Adam had written on the balloon, knowing that the paternity results letter was fake.

Fans have praised Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans praise Adam as he gets revenge

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned over Adam’s actions. They’re praising him for getting his own back on Sarah now that he knows the truth about Damon being the baby daddy.

One Coronation Street fan commented: “Class act Adam, the gender reveal that was pure Classic, it’s Damon’s”

Class act Adam the gender reveal that was pure Classic it’s Damon’s 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #corrie — Barbara White (@Barbara94742236) July 31, 2023

Adam is SUCH a drama queen and I love it #Corrie — Jay (@ScouseCommie) July 31, 2023

this is crazy, adam what’s 7+1? because you ATEEEEEEEE #corrie — ❤️‍🩹 (@Iongwayoff) July 31, 2023

Another Coronation Street fan wrote: “Adam is SUCH a drama queen and I love it.”

A third viewer praised: “This is crazy, Adam what’s 7+1? because you ATEEEEEEEE.”

A fourth fan tweeted: “Best thing that’s happened on Corrie in a long time. Nice one Adam.”

Is there any coming back from this? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is it over for Sarah and Adam?

It looks like Adam’s finally finished with Sarah for good after humiliating her in the Bistro.

Surely, there’s no coming back from this now? But, then again, Adam’s forgiven Sarah before…

But, is it over for Sarah and Adam? Has their relationship used up all of its nine lives?

