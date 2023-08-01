Coronation Street's Adam, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans brand Adam ‘class act’: ‘Best thing that’s happened on Corrie in a long time’

Adam got his own back

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, July 31), Adam surprised Sarah with a gender reveal party in the Bistro.

However, when she let out the balloon she realised that Adam knew the truth about the real baby daddy.

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned by Adam’s revenge on Sarah.

A white balloon in Coronation Street with 'It's Damon's' written on it
Adam knew the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam got his revenge on Sarah

Last night, Adam arranged for the Barlows and Platts to meet in the Bistro for a surprise gender reveal party.

He hadn’t told Sarah about it although Stephen had been forced to let the secret out. Sarah entered the Bistro pretending to be shocked at the surprise party.

Adam then told her to open the box and release the balloon with the baby’s gender on it. However, the balloon was instead surprisingly white and read ‘it’s Damon’s.’

Sarah initially thought that Damon had somehow tampered with the balloon.

It soon became clear though that Adam had written on the balloon, knowing that the paternity results letter was fake.

Coronation Street's Adam looks angry
Fans have praised Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans praise Adam as he gets revenge

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned over Adam’s actions. They’re praising him for getting his own back on Sarah now that he knows the truth about Damon being the baby daddy.

One Coronation Street fan commented: “Class act Adam, the gender reveal that was pure Classic, it’s Damon’s”

Another Coronation Street fan wrote: “Adam is SUCH a drama queen and I love it.”

A third viewer praised: “This is crazy, Adam what’s 7+1? because you ATEEEEEEEE.”

A fourth fan tweeted: “Best thing that’s happened on Corrie in a long time. Nice one Adam.”

Sarah and Adam in the bistro at their baby reveal on Corrie
Is there any coming back from this? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is it over for Sarah and Adam?

It looks like Adam’s finally finished with Sarah for good after humiliating her in the Bistro.

Surely, there’s no coming back from this now? But, then again, Adam’s forgiven Sarah before…

But, is it over for Sarah and Adam? Has their relationship used up all of its nine lives?

Coronation Street - Sarah Opens A Gender Box and Receives A Huge Shock (31st July 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

