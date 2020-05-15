Coronation Street fans start petition to free Yasmeen after she was jailed for attacking abusive husband Geoff

Coronation Street fans have started a petition to free Yasmeen Nazir after she was jailed for attacking abusive husband Geoff.

A couple of weeks ago, Yasmeen was forced to defend herself when Geoff began threatening to kill her. In a panic, she smashed a wine bottle over his head before stabbing him in the neck with the broken glass.

Whilst Geoff did survive the ordeal, he claimed Yasmeen attacked unprovoked.

Recently she was denied bail and is awaiting her attempted murder trial in prison. Meanwhile, Geoff is trying to make out that Yasmeen is the abusive one.

The Petition

But fans are determined to see Yasmeen freed. On Change.org a petition has been started to see the business owner released on bail.

The petition is called: "Campaign for ITV to provide an appeal to get Coronation Street's Yasmeen Nazir out on bail."

The description reads: "Yasmeen Nazir was the one abused by her husband - she defended herself and ITV have done nothing to even get her a fair hearing and get her out on bail - The nation needs to come together to free the 'Coronation Street one'."

How long will Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline last?

Speaking at a recent virtual Coronation Street press event, boss Iain MacLeod revealed the storyline will be continuing for a while.

He said: "The timelines have been shunted due to the lockdown but I think it's fair to imagine that it will be this year.

"What form of comeuppance is up for discussion. We wanted a redemptive ending for Yasmeen obviously and the toughest it's going to get for her is over the next months.

"It's towards the end of the year but the key thing is to impart the right message. For the sake of the people it has impacted we have to tell the right ending with some positivity."

Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

