Coronation Street fans spot ‘unmatched’ sexual tension as they predict gay affair for Ryan

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that a gay affair could be on the cards for Ryan Connor. Highlighting the ‘unmatched’ sexual tension between Ryan and his screenmate, viewers wondered whether a major twist might be ahead.

This came as Ryan and Daniel have grown noticeably closer. As they shared a number of scenes together, Daniel asked Ryan whether he would help give a talk about violent crime at the STC.

Daisy played third wheel as Ryan and Daniel enjoyed some time together (Credit: ITV)

Ryan and Daniel spark affair rumours as they share a romantic meal together

As they talked things over, Ryan and pal Daniel Osbourne shared a meal together at the Bistro. During the scene, the pair seemed to be enjoying one another’s company.

At one point, Ryan even fed Daniel some food from his plate. Fans were left shocked at the lads’ palpable chemistry.

Is an affair on the cards for Ryan and Daniel?

Ryan and Daniel had a lot of chemistry (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict affair for Ryan and Daniel

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, several fans commented on Ryan and Daniel‘s obvious chemistry. Some wondered – albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner – whether the pair could hook up.

“Ryan and Daniel affair when? The sexual tension is unmatched,” said one fan.

Ryan and Daniel affair when? The sexual tension is unmatched.#Corrie — cam (@soaps_extra) September 27, 2023

“Daniel is more into Ryan than Daisy,” another commented.

Daniel more into Ryan than Daisy #Corrie — Alan Cortes (@AlanCortes) September 27, 2023

“Ryan and Daniel affair! The way he fed him that chorizo,” said a third.

Ryan and Daniel affair! The way he fed him that chorizo #corrie — Matthew (@MatthewMitt6) September 27, 2023

“I ship Ryan and Daniel so much!!” another fan wrote.

I ship Ryan and Daniel so much!!#Corrie — Darren Pattison (@COOL_D72) September 27, 2023

Could Ryan and Daniel’s off-the-charts chemistry leave Daisy out in the cold?

