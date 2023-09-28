Ryan smiling on Coronation Street; show logo inset (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans spot ‘unmatched’ sexual tension as they predict gay affair for Ryan

The pair's chemistry was off the charts

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that a gay affair could be on the cards for Ryan Connor. Highlighting the ‘unmatched’ sexual tension between Ryan and his screenmate, viewers wondered whether a major twist might be ahead.

This came as Ryan and Daniel have grown noticeably closer. As they shared a number of scenes together, Daniel asked Ryan whether he would help give a talk about violent crime at the STC.

Ryan and Daniel at a meal while Daisy looks on in Corrie
Daisy played third wheel as Ryan and Daniel enjoyed some time together (Credit: ITV)

Ryan and Daniel spark affair rumours as they share a romantic meal together

As they talked things over, Ryan and pal Daniel Osbourne shared a meal together at the Bistro. During the scene, the pair seemed to be enjoying one another’s company.

At one point, Ryan even fed Daniel some food from his plate. Fans were left shocked at the lads’ palpable chemistry.

Is an affair on the cards for Ryan and Daniel?

Ryan and Daniel share a meal at the Bistro while Daisy watches on Corrie
Ryan and Daniel had a lot of chemistry (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict affair for Ryan and Daniel

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, several fans commented on Ryan and Daniel‘s obvious chemistry. Some wondered – albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner – whether the pair could hook up.

“Ryan and Daniel affair when? The sexual tension is unmatched,” said one fan.

“Daniel is more into Ryan than Daisy,” another commented.

“Ryan and Daniel affair! The way he fed him that chorizo,” said a third.

“I ship Ryan and Daniel so much!!” another fan wrote.

Could Ryan and Daniel’s off-the-charts chemistry leave Daisy out in the cold?

Daniel Finds Ryan's Steroids | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Joel Harley is a professional writer with a love of horror movies, Nicolas Cage and British soap operas. When not waxing lyrical about the Dingles and the Mitchells, you can find Joel writing for Total Film, Starburst and Comic Book Resources.

