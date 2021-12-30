Coronation Street fans were left howling with laughter as they spotted a filming error with Shona Platt.

The reason for the laughter was due to character Shona sporting an ITV security pass on a lanyard around her neck.

Shona, played by Julia Goulding, was spotted with the ITV lanyard during a scene with the rest of the Platt/Barlow clan in the episode which aired on December 22.

The scene came during one of Corrie’s festive eps (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Barlow was seen stomping around the cobbles, ordering the family to be nice to each other.

But she then dropped the bombshell that she and Adam were trying for a baby. She asked they all try to get along before they welcome a new addition to the family.

Sadly the moment was lost as fans spotted the ITV branded lanyard on Shona.

They soon took to Twitter to point out the hilarious blunder.

Coronation Street fans pointed out the blunder on Twitter

“Can anyone else spot it?” wrote one viewer, posting a picture of the wardrobe malfunction and tagging Julia.

Shona had an ITV lanyard on (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Another quipped: “Hey @JuliaGoulding, that Shona has nicked your ITV lanyard.”

“Oooopsies #Corrie hawkeyes tonight, can you spot it?” wrote someone else.

Oooopsies #Corrie 😂😂 hawkeyes tonight, can you spot it 💗 pic.twitter.com/HlxXlrjlfe — I am H 🏳️‍🌈⚔️🛸👻🧙 (@filletdabitchx) December 22, 2021

Did you spot the blunder?

Christmas on the cobbles

Elsewhere, Coronation Street was praised the long-running soap for its Christmas output.

Roy Cropper returned weeks after his departure to Peru just in time to help out niece, Nina, when she needed it most.

Meanwhile Eileen wasn’t happy when she found out her undertaker boyfriend George gifted her a funeral for Christmas.

