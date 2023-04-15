Coronation Street comp image of Stephen and Rufus
Coronation Street fans spot clue proving Stephen Reid will be caught soon

The killer made a big mistake

By Sarah Smith

Coronation Street fans have spotted a clue proving Stephen Reid will be caught soon. Viewers are desperate for the serial killer to be caught and for the storyline to be over.

And now it appears they may get their wish – and sooner than expected. In last night’s (Friday April 14) episode, Stephen claimed his third victim.

Stephen made a major mistake in last night’s Coronation Street wearing that tie pin (Credit: ITV)

Having already killed Leo Thompkins and his dad Teddy, Stephen was on a roll. But last night his cocky murder of business associate Rufus, saw him make a fatal mistake.

Viewers watched as he drugged Rufus after joining him for a drink at his new rented mansion. With Rufus struggling to stand up, Stephen then pushed him into the pool.

But with Rufus able to swim, Stephen was forced to hold Rufus’ head down to kill him. And it was in this struggle that Stephen made a major mistake. Unfortunately for him – fans noticed it too.

Stephen Kills Rufus | Coronation Street

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid makes massive mistake

When Stephen arrived at Rufus’ house he was seen wearing a tie pin. But at some point during the struggle, he lost it. And it is that tie pin that fans think will be found by police.

One posted pictures from the episode showing Stephen before and after he lost the tie pin during the murder. They captioned the post: “The evidence that should convict Stephen if Corrie cops do their job!”

Another fan agreed, adding: “The pin was made reference to in the pub earlier so it had to play a part later.” A third said: “The loose tie pin will be Stephen’s comeuppance.”

Stephen’s tie pin disappeared during the struggle in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

A fourth said: “Stephen’s downfall will be his tie pin. He said it kept falling off. They’ll find it at Rufus’ house. I should have been a detective.”

Another added: “Stephen was wearing a tie pin when he arrived at Rufus’ house and he was no longer wearing it after Rufus was in the pool…. Bookmark this tweet.” But other fans think there will be a twist.

Read more: Coronation Street fans switch off as Stephen Reid kills again

One said: “#Corrie presumably the loose tie pin will be Stephen’s downfall when it’s found in Rufus’ house. First though Michael will be accused of murder. Rufus having told the person on the ‘phone that he’d just arrived. Then again Paul has stolen the car so the finger will point to him too.”

Who will take the downfall? Or is Stephen’s comeuppance here already?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

