Coronation Street fans slam ‘vile’ Beth as she encourages Craig to dump Faye after early menopause diagnosis

Beth's comments left Craig furious

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have slammed Beth branding her ‘vile’ as she encouraged her son Craig to dump Faye after finding out Faye can’t have children.

Faye, who is only 20, recently learnt she’s going through the menopause and won’t be able to have anymore kids.

She told Craig the news and in last night’s scenes (Wednesday, May 4) Craig told his mum Beth about Faye’s diagnosis. But fans were disgusted with Beth’s reaction.

Coronation Street Craig is stunned as Faye tells him she's in early menopause
Faye told Craig she can’t have anymore kids, but fans weren’t impressed with Beth’s reaction (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Faye Windass will want daughter Miley back after devastating diagnosis

Coronation Street: Beth learns of Faye’s diagnosis

Back in March, Faye took a pregnancy test which turned out to be positive.

She told Craig and they were thrilled at the thought of becoming parents.

However when Faye began bleeding, she went to the hospital and a scan revealed there was no baby.

She went for tests to see if everything was okay and this week Dr Gaddas told Faye she’s going through the menopause at the age of 20 and can’t have anymore children.

Craig and Faye are shocked by their scan results in Corrie
Craig and Faye learnt there was no baby (Credit: ITV)

Faye told her dad the news and felt she was being punished for giving up her daughter Miley, who she gave birth to when she was 13.

Faye later went home and broke the news to Craig and she even suggested he might want to meet someone else so he can have kids. But he was determined to stay with Faye.

Fans slam ‘vile’ Beth as she encourages Craig to dump Faye after early menopause diagnosis

In last night’s scenes Craig told his mum about Faye’s diagnosis.

Beth told Craig she’s sorry and he said it’s Faye they should be feeling sorry for.

Coronation Street: Beth tells Faye Craig isn't ready for a baby leaving Faye shocked
After finding out about Faye’s diagnosis Beth suggested Craig dump Faye (Credit: ITV)

Beth responded: “Well absolutely. Going through all that at her age. So what do you think you’ll do?”

When Craig asked what she meant, Beth continued: “Well, obviously, it’s different for her. She’s had a kid. You haven’t. So no-one would blame you if… you know, further down the line, you decided to keep your options open.”

Craig was furious at Beth’s words and so were viewers.

They branded Beth ‘vile’ for suggesting Craig break up with Faye.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

