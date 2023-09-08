Coronation Street fans slam Tyrone as he ignores Evelyn’s stark warning

Last night in Coronation Street (Thursday, September 7), Tyrone kicked Evelyn out of the house as he took Cassie back in.

After listening to Cassie’s lies at the support group, Tyrone took her side over his nan’s.

Coronation Street fans have now slammed Tyrone after he ignored Evelyn’s stark warning.

Tyrone believed Cassie’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tyrone chose Cassie over Evelyn

Last night, Abi and Tyrone went with Cassie to the support group to help her on her road to recovery. However, Cassie then lied to the group and said that her addiction started when Evelyn kicked her out of the house when she was younger.

Later on, Cassie continued with her twisted tales and told Tyrone that Evelyn’s treatment of her had caused her to turn to prostitution.

Tyrone was furious with Evelyn for abandoning Cassie and had it out with her – though he didn’t reveal the exact lies she had told.

Taking Cassie back in, Tyrone said that it would be better if Evelyn went back to the flat.

Evelyn couldn’t believe that Tyrone was believing Cassie’s lies and told him that he had a week to come to his senses.

Fans can’t believe that Tyrone picked Cassie over Evelyn (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam Tyrone for siding with Cassie

Coronation Street fans can’t believe that Tyrone has ignored Evelyn’s stark warning about Cassie and has chosen to kick Evelyn out so that Cassie could stay at his house.

One Corrie fan tweeted: “Tyrone is so gullible. Evelyn doesn’t deserve any of this. Cassie is purposely turning Tyrone against her when all Tyrone has tried to do is help her. Abi knows Cassie is lying and isn’t stupid.”

Another exclaimed: “Tyrone when it all goes pear shaped don’t go running back to Evelyn!”

Tyrone when it all goes pear shaped don’t go running back to Evelyn ! #Corrie — Queen Lauren 👑🩵🩵 (@blue_laur11) September 7, 2023

Evelyn tried everything to help Cassie get clean but Cassie is always choosing drugs over family. Tyrone needs to wake up and smell the coffee #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) September 7, 2023

Must be so frustrating and upsetting for Evelyn, she’s trying her hardest but it’s not her fault Tyrone is stupid…😞#Corrie — Teena Massam  💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) September 7, 2023

A third fan demanded: “Evelyn tried everything to help Cassie get clean but Cassie is always choosing drugs over family. Tyrone needs to wake up and smell the coffee”

A final viewer typed: “Must be so frustrating and upsetting for Evelyn, she’s trying her hardest but it’s not her fault Tyrone is stupid…”

Wake up Tyrone… (Credit: ITV)

Will Tyrone regret ignoring Evelyn?

Tyrone was very quick to trust Cassie until she used the £80 he’d given her for Ruby’s birthday present for drugs. She then had an overdose. Ty asked her to move out to protect his kids, however, after Cassie’s lies, he soon took her side again.

But, will Tyrone soon regret taking Cassie back in and ignoring Evelyn’s warning?

