Coronation Street fans slam soap for ‘demonising’ Ryan storyline: ‘It doesn’t make any sense’

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, September 25), Ryan Connor’s online videos were leaked as he soon found himself in the Gazette.

Before long, Izzy and Sean were gossiping about his O-Vidz account in the pub.

Coronation Street fans have now slammed the soap for ‘demonising’ Ryan’s storyline, complaining: ‘It doesn’t make any sense.’

Izzy shared the gossip about Ryan to the other punters (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan’s videos were leaked

Last night, Ryan ended a livestream video and received a message from a subscriber explaining that his filter had dropped and that they’d recognised him.

Ryan lied that he wasn’t the acid attack victim they were talking about but he soon struggled when a reporter from the Gazette approached him.

She wanted to do an article about Ryan’s leaked videos after receiving some screengrabs.

Later on, in the pub, Izzy showed Sean and Glenda the Gazette article about Ryan, with Sean wanting to subscribe to Ryan’s O-Vidz account.

After Izzy humoured Ryan in the pub, Carla condemned Ryan and called Michelle to tell her about Ryan’s videos.

Ryan wasn’t happy that everyone was making a big deal about it, explaining that he was making good money from the venture.

Fans have blasted the soap (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam soap over ‘demonising’ Ryan storyline

Coronation Street fans have now slammed the soap over Ryan’s storyline, suggesting that the message behind the storyline is unclear.

After seeing Izzy and Sean gossip about Ryan, the Gazette writing about him and after seeing Carla condemn him, fans have become concerned that the soap is portraying a negative attitude towards sex work.

One fan said: “I hope Ryan is going to report The Weatherfield Gazette to Ipso News. AS IF they would ever be allowed to run that article without his permission. I don’t think tonight’s episode really sent the best message.”

Another person wrote: “I’m sooo confused as to what the message of the Ryan storyline is. It’s demonising sex work, invalidating a person’s agency over their body, and infantilising a grown man. It doesn’t make any sense.”

I’m sooo confused as to what the message of the Ryan storyline is. It’s demonising sex work, invalidating a person’s agency over their body, and infantilising a grown man. It doesn’t make any sense #Corrie — s (@ScarlettJimmy) September 25, 2023

@itvcorrie Why is everyone getting on at Ryan? He's making big bucks and working from home. Incredibly judgemental storyline #Corrie — Leigh Milne-Magician & Ventriloquist ♣️♥️♠️♦️ (@theleighmilne) September 25, 2023

Why were #Corrie so supportive of sex worker Nikki who was ‘seeing’ Daniel. She was also in a vulnerable situation to get into that line of work- but now Ryan has chosen to do live stream it’s suddenly presented as a taboo way to make money & frowned upon — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) September 25, 2023

A third Corrie viewer wondered: “Why is everyone getting on at Ryan? He’s making big bucks and working from home. Incredibly judgemental storyline.”

A final fan complained: “Why were Corrie so supportive of sex worker Nikki who was ‘seeing’ Daniel. She was also in a vulnerable situation to get into that line of work – but now Ryan has chosen to do a live stream it’s suddenly presented as a taboo way to make money and frowned upon.”

Daniel spots Ryan’s steroids (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s next for Ryan?

Tonight (Tuesday, September 26), Ryan moves into the spare room of Lauren’s flat as Daniel helps him move his things in.

However, after Ryan lashes out at someone who mocks his scars, Daniel spots Ryan’s stash of steroids. But, will he confront him?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of Ryan’s storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!