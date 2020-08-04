Coronation Street fans slam Sarah for removing her face mask in hospital

Coronation Street fans have slammed Sarah Barlow for removing her face mask as she visited Gary Windass in hospital during last night's episode (Monday, August 3).

Last week, Sarah ran away from Gary and tried to call the police after learning he killed Rick Neelan.

But as Sarah ran out in front of an oncoming car, Gary saved his ex-girlfriend's life, taking on the full force of the car.

Gary was in hospital as he had been hit by a car in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

In last night's visit to the cobbles, Sarah went to the hospital to see Gary and talk about what she learnt about Rick.

But as the coronavirus pandemic is currently playing out on the cobbles, characters have been wearing face masks and social distancing.

Sarah took her mask off during the visit (Credit: ITV)

As Sarah came into the hospital room, she wore her face mask. But after she sat down, she took her mask off.

Viewers were quick to slam Sarah, asking why she was taking her mask off in hospital.

Sarah wearing a mask visiting Gary and then whipping it off...😳#Corrie — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) August 3, 2020

Surely Sarah needs to keep her mask on in the hospital? #Corrie @itvcorrie — Dean (@DeanMSimons) August 3, 2020

Keep your mask on Sarah, you're still in hospital #Corrie — Jodi (@Jodi_Rushworth) August 3, 2020

What's Sarah taken that mask of for, probably getting ready to song him #corrie — JillyGee (@GrocottJanice) August 3, 2020

Why’s Sarah just taken her mask off? 🤔 #corrie — Bex Charlotte (@bexycharlotte) August 3, 2020

Coronation Street: Sarah visiting Gary - What are the rules for hospital visits with coronavirus?

Currently, the NHS website is stating hospital visits are currently limited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However for those visiting, there are measures in place in order to keep patients and visitors safe.

Surely Sarah needs to keep her mask on in the hospital?

This includes visitors cleaning their hands before and after visits and wearing face coverings.

Although Sarah did take her mask off, she did stick to social distancing rules and kept at least two metres away from Gary.

Coronation Street: Coronavirus

Whilst characters are in isolation, social distancing and wearing face masks, the soap has also shown the hard reality for some NHS staff members.

Aggie has been staying at a hotel (Credit: ITV)

Character Aggie, who is a nurse, went into self-isolation last week after one of her colleagues tested positive for the virus.

This means she would be spending time away from her family in a hotel, which has been the case for a lot of nurses during the pandemic.

