Coronation Street fans slam Ryan as Daisy catfishes him again?

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, August 21), Ryan started talking to someone called Liv online.

He’d been enjoying a flirty conversation before Liv asked him to send over a nude pic.

Coronation Street fans have now slammed Ryan as it appears Daisy is catfishing him again.

Ryan needed some extra cash (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan sent an explicit photo to Liv

Last night, Peter explained to Ryan that he needed him to pay some rent as they owed Rufus’ wife some money.

Ryan promised to ask for some extra hours at the Bistro although Carla later found out and was furious with Peter for putting pressure on Ryan.

Ryan then let slip that somebody called Liv had slid into his DMs but he wasn’t ready to speak to anybody new at the moment.

However, he soon started messaging Liv from his laptop, exchanging flirty messages with her.

Liv then asked him to drop his pants and send a pic, offering him cash. Needing the money, Ryan soon accepted the request and sent a photo to her.

Is “Liv” actually Daisy? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam Ryan as Daisy catfishes him?

Coronation Street fans now reckon that “Liv” is actually Daisy. She might be catfishing him again.

If this is true, they’re blaming Ryan for not learning anything since the last time he messaged a girl online.

One fan wrote: “I bet it’s Daisy messaging Ryan.”

Another viewer commented: “Would not surprise me if the person Ryan is talking to is Daisy again – she’s done it before.”

Would not surprise me if the person Ryan is talking to is Daisy again – she's done it before 😬#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) August 21, 2023

So Ryan who thought he was talking to Crystal but it was Daisy is going to fall for another random online? #corrie — @Carole💙 (@CaroleAnn1982) August 21, 2023

Seriously You was just catfished by Daisy recently & now you're approaching another scammer online. come on Ryan really for money, you're better than that. who you dropping your pants for unknown. #corrie — yasminA 💙 (@yasmin_ali10) August 22, 2023

A third person questioned: “So Ryan who thought he was talking to Crystal but it was Daisy is going to fall for another random online?”

Another fan complained: “Seriously you were just catfished by Daisy recently & now you’re approaching another scammer online. Come on Ryan, really for money, you’re better than that. Who you’re dropping your pants for is unknown.”

Someone else added: “Just been catfished and now he’s dropping his kecks 5 mins later.. not very online savvy is Ryan.”

Has Daisy learnt anything? (Credit: ITV)

Is Daisy catfishing Ryan again?

Ryan’s definitely not erring on the side of caution despite recently being catfished by Daisy.

But, is Daisy catfishing Ryan again? Has she not learnt her lesson?

Will Ryan get hurt once more as he send explicit photos to a stranger online?

