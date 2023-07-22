Coronation Street fans slam latest Craig Tinker development

Coronation Street fans have slammed the soap for creating the ‘worst police officer ever’ in Craig Tinker. The Weatherfield police force’s finest has been working in the job for the last three years.

But in that time he’s failed to impress viewers at all. He has somehow managed to work his way up from a volunteer, to a constable and now to an officer in CID.

Coronation Street police officer Craig Tinker has left fans distinctly unimpressed (Credit: ITV)

In this week’s episodes he was one of the officers assigned to investigate Stephen Reid’s injuries. Stephen was found collapsed on the street by his nephew David Platt.

He had suffered a head injury and David assumed he had been attacked. Viewers know that he hit his head on the stairs in his apartment after a clash with Elaine’s son Tim Metcalfe.

And Tim was arrested on suspicion of assault. However when Stephen woke up he lied and claimed he fell.

Coronation Street police officer leaves fans unimpressed

And while Elaine knows that Stephen only lied to protect himself – she doesn’t know why. But viewers are just aghast at Craig’s policing skills – or lack thereof.

They have slammed the soap for Craig’s general existence. One said: “It’s just all kinds of wrong! Not least the fact a cop in real life would not be arresting their neighbours.

Craig Tinker has been promoted to CID – but Coronation Street fans are furious (Credit: ITV)

“They simply don’t cover the area where they live! Also the character is a complete wet lettuce and IMO the most unconvincing cop I’ve ever seen on a tv programme.

“To be brutally honest, Colson Smith is not a competent actor. His delivery of lines is atrocious and it’s actually painful to watch him in scenes where he’s bumbling away whilst arresting someone.”

But a second said: “Him as a PC was already ridiculous this is just farcical! He barely did anything as a PC I don’t remember him even arresting anyone.”

A third said: “The idea of Craig in the police is beyond ridiculous never mind training to be a detective.” Another said: “PC Creepy is a disgrace to the policing and acting profession.”

