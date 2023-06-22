Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 21) saw Toyah give some emotional advice to Amy.

She revealed to Amy that she could relate to her experience as she had also been raped at a young age.

Coronation Street fans have now slammed a hypocritical Tracy over her treatment of Toyah as she confronted her over her chat with Amy.

Toyah suggested that Amy goes to a counsellor (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah gave Amy some advice

Last night, Toyah stopped Amy in the Street and revealed that Simon had told her what she’d been going through. She then revealed that she could relate to Amy as she was also raped when she was only 18.

Amy was taken aback by this revelation wondering how Toyah could act fine despite this happening to her. Toyah then told Amy that she’d had counselling sessions and advised Amy to do the same.

However, later on, Amy decided that instead of having counselling herself she would volunteer to counsel others who’d been through the same thing. She told mum Tracy she was inspired by Toyah becoming a counsellor.

Tracy was far from impressed and insisted a “husband murdering baby snatcher” was not a good role model.

Tracy’s also killed (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam hypocritical Tracy over Toyah

Coronation Street fans have slammed hypocritical Tracy for what she said about Toyah. They have noted that Tracy has also killed – she murdered Charlie Stubbs – and has no right condemning Toyah for killing Imran.

One person commented: “Tracy: ‘I don’t think a husband murdering baby snatcher is a good role model, do you?’ Says the murderer who also pretended that Roy Cropper was Amy’s dad – to win a 1p bet.”

Tracy: I don’t think a husband murderig baby snatcher is a good role model, do you? Says the murderer who also pretended that Roy Cropper was Amy’s dad – to win a 1p bet #Corrie — Mandy Amory 🇰🇳🇺🇦 (@LilMissMystic) June 21, 2023

Excuse me Tracy? Erm, and what were you in prison for hun?*! #Corrie — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) June 21, 2023

Tracy calling someone else a murderer when she’s a murderer too #Corrie pic.twitter.com/Nky4EpMIge — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) June 21, 2023

A second fan tweeted: “Excuse me Tracy? Erm, and what were you in prison for hun?*!”

A third viewer added: “Tracy calling someone else a murderer when she’s a murderer too.”

A final Coronation Street fan noted: “Does Tracy realise what a massive [bleep] hypocrite she really is??!! Is she really that dense???!!”

Will Amy get help? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Amy take Toyah’s advice?

Last night, Amy agreed to get some help and also volunteer to help other people struggling too.

She’d taken Toyah’s advice despite Tracy having major concerns. But, will Amy actually attend some counselling sessions? Can she go through with making this next big step?

