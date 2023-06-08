Coronation Street's Daisy, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Dales
Soaps

Coronation Street fans slam Daisy for ‘new low’ as she lies to Ryan

That was a bad move from Daisy

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Daisy was shocked when she found out that Ryan knew about the catfishing.

Instead of ‘fessing up, she instead chose to blame the catfishing on Justin and his sister, Karen.

Now, Coronation Street fans have slammed Daisy for hitting a ‘new low’ over her lies to Ryan.

Coronation Street's Daisy is looking serious in the pub
Daisy accused Justin and Karen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy lied to Ryan

This week, Ryan found out the truth – the person messaging him as Crystal was in fact a catfish.

He’d come to this discovery after finding out that the real Crystal was in a coma, reading a social media post made by her assistant.

However, he soon got a text message from “Crystal” making him realise that he’d been speaking to a catfish.

Last night, Daisy realised that Ryan knew about the catfishing. However, she didn’t tell the truth about her involvement.

Instead, she suggested that Justin and his sister Karen were behind the scheme in a bid to get information out of him.

Coronation Street's Ryan is looking upset
Fans are slamming Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam Daisy for lying to Ryan

Coronation Street fans have slammed Daisy for hitting a ‘new low’ after watching her lie to Ryan about the catfishing and accusing Justin instead.

One viewer commented: “OMG Daisy genuinely filling Ryan’s head with lies that Justin’s behind the Crystal catfish account really? How much lower can she possibly sink seriously? Yes initially she did it for all the best reasons now she’s just making a bad situation so much worse. Lie after lie.”

A second person tweeted: “Daisy saying Justin is catfishing as Crystal is a new low. She’s digging herself a deeper hole.”

A third fan added: “Daisy’s filling Ryan’s head with lies that Justin’s behind the Crystal catfish account… how low.”

Coronations Street's Daisy is in the witness box
Will Ryan figure it out? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Ryan rumble Daisy?

Currently, Ryan has no idea that Daisy is the real catfish and has now been fed ideas that the catfish could be Justin and Karen.

But, will Ryan rumble Daisy? Or, will Daisy do the right thing and hold her hands up?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Corrie- Daisy Panic When Ryan Find Out The Truth About Crystal (Not Whole Truth For Now...) (7/6/23)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Ryan rumble Daisy in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Daisy Midgeley Ryan Connor

Trending Articles

Amanda Holden with sunglasses on, Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Amanda Holden ‘makes dig at Holly Willoughby as she mocks star’s statement’ about Phillip Schofield
Merlin Griffiths laughs on First Dates
First Dates favourite Merlin Griffiths thanks the NHS as he shares result from bowel cancer scan
Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning, Alan Carr at his funeral
Alan Carr slams ‘fake’ friends ‘coming out of the woodwork’ following Paul O’Grady’s death
Princess Eugenie smiles, Sarah Ferguson is emotional
Sarah Ferguson left in tears over Princess Eugenie’s newborn son as she shares new details
Denise Welch and Jane Moore debate on Loose Women today
Denise Welch clashes with Jane Moore in heated Harry and Meghan debate: ‘I don’t trust many of your colleagues’
Jane McDonald’s huge career decision after ex-husband ‘left her with nothing’