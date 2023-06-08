In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Daisy was shocked when she found out that Ryan knew about the catfishing.

Instead of ‘fessing up, she instead chose to blame the catfishing on Justin and his sister, Karen.

Now, Coronation Street fans have slammed Daisy for hitting a ‘new low’ over her lies to Ryan.

Daisy accused Justin and Karen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy lied to Ryan

This week, Ryan found out the truth – the person messaging him as Crystal was in fact a catfish.

He’d come to this discovery after finding out that the real Crystal was in a coma, reading a social media post made by her assistant.

However, he soon got a text message from “Crystal” making him realise that he’d been speaking to a catfish.

Last night, Daisy realised that Ryan knew about the catfishing. However, she didn’t tell the truth about her involvement.

Instead, she suggested that Justin and his sister Karen were behind the scheme in a bid to get information out of him.

Fans are slamming Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam Daisy for lying to Ryan

Coronation Street fans have slammed Daisy for hitting a ‘new low’ after watching her lie to Ryan about the catfishing and accusing Justin instead.

One viewer commented: “OMG Daisy genuinely filling Ryan’s head with lies that Justin’s behind the Crystal catfish account really? How much lower can she possibly sink seriously? Yes initially she did it for all the best reasons now she’s just making a bad situation so much worse. Lie after lie.”

A second person tweeted: “Daisy saying Justin is catfishing as Crystal is a new low. She’s digging herself a deeper hole.”

A third fan added: “Daisy’s filling Ryan’s head with lies that Justin’s behind the Crystal catfish account… how low.”

Will Ryan figure it out? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Ryan rumble Daisy?

Currently, Ryan has no idea that Daisy is the real catfish and has now been fed ideas that the catfish could be Justin and Karen.

But, will Ryan rumble Daisy? Or, will Daisy do the right thing and hold her hands up?

