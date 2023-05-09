Coronation Street fans slam Adam for missing all these obvious clues as Sarah cheats

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday May 8, 2023), Sarah slept with Damon in the Bistro office, cheating on Adam.

However, Adam, Dee-Dee, Nick and Leanne soon entered and started looking for Damon, confused at to where he was.

Sarah was forced to hide and Damon appeared in front of everyone, making Coronation Street fans slam Adam for missing all of the obvious clues.

Sarah almost got caught (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah slept with Damon – again

Last night, Sarah found out that Damon’s injuries were as a result of him protecting someone, after hearing Dee-Dee defend Damon in Roy’s.

Heading to the Bistro to apologise to Damon for thinking badly of him, Sarah found him alone in the restaurant.

Soon enough, the pair went into the Bistro office and slept together but got a shock when they heard people walk in.

Nick and Leanne had opened up the Bistro to have a meeting about the late license with Dee-Dee and Adam.

They were confused as to why Damon had closed the place up, wondering where he was. Damon came out of the office and managed to lead them outside whilst Sarah gathered her things and made her escape.

Dee-Dee had spotted Sarah’s bag and had kicked it to the side, knowing that Sarah had been with Damon.

Adam has no idea (Credit: ITV)

Fans blast Adam for missing the obvious clues about Sarah

Coronation Street fans have slammed Adam for missing the obvious clues about Sarah. They think that he should have noticed her bag in the Bistro. They’re also complaining that it’s taken him weeks to notice Sarah’s sudden and rather different change of clothing style.

One fan tweeted: “Duh Adam really – you are only noticing Sarah’s sex goddess transformation now.”

Duh Adam really – you are only noticing Sarah's sex goddess transformation now #corrie — Dernali 🇺🇦🌻 (@Dernali1) May 9, 2023

How did Adam not see that bag right next to him or hear the noise when it hit the floor 🙄#corrie — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) May 8, 2023

#Corrie Adam didn’t see his wife’s handbag on the chair right next to him? Seriously? — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) May 8, 2023

Another person commented: “How did Adam not see that bag right next to him or hear the noise when it hit the floor?”

A third Coronation Street viewer wrote: “Adam didn’t see his wife’s handbag on the chair right next to him? Seriously?

Will Adam find out Sarah’s dirty secret? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Adam find out the truth?

At the moment, Adam is yet to spot all of the obvious clues that his wife, Sarah, is cheating on him with Damon.

He’s noticed that she seems brighter but he’s been so caught up with work that he’s been oblivious to the truth.

But, will Adam find out that Sarah’s cheating on him with Damon? How will he react when he eventually finds out?

