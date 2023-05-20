Coronation Street fans sickened by ‘monster’ Craig Tinker as he blackmails girlfriend Faye Windass

Coronation Street fans are sickened by Craig Tinker after he blackmailed girlfriend Faye Windass into staying with him. The police officer has been called a “monster” for his controlling behaviour.

Viewers watched this week as Craig’s girlfriend Faye was once again asked to move to Slough with ex Jackson and their daughter Miley. And while Faye has been repeatedly turning Jackson down, she is clearly conflicted.

Craig Tinker turned into a monster on Coronation Street this week (Credit: ITV)

Jackson turned up in last night’s (Friday May 19) episode and begged Faye to reconsider. He was aided by Faye’s brother Gary who realised being with Jackson and Miley is exactly what Faye really wants.

But his timing was off with Faye throwing Craig a surprise party for his promotion to CID. However things went wrong when Faye was lured out to see Jackson and disappeared.

And then when Craig’s mum Beth admitted she had caught Faye with Jackson weeks ago, Craig went to find her, heartbroken. But his heartbreak soon turned cruel.

“How could you do this to me after all I did to protect you?” he shouted at a stunned Faye in the street. “You know very well, what I did.

Is Coronation Street turning Craig Tinker into a monster?

“You could’ve gone to prison with all that means for an ex-copper, and I still took that chance. All to keep you safe.

“Because I love you that much. And you go and snog your ex at the first chance you get. How stupid am I?”

Faye was taken aback as it dawned on her what Craig meant. “Are you talking about the hit and run?” said Faye.

Viewers will remember that Craig helped cover up that Faye accidentally caused a man’s death. He broke into a crime scene and destroyed evidence linking her to the death.

Craig told her: “You’d have got ten years minimum.” And then he turned nasty, telling her: “I feel like going down to the station right now and telling them everything.

“And yeah, I’d go down as well but what does it matter because if you go off with him, my life’s already over.”

Faye is trapped with Craig on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

A clearly terrified Faye was forced to tell him: “I’m not going away with him. I turned him down, I’m staying here with you.”

She hugged him but looked completely trapped with him. Viewers are absolutely sickened with Craig’s actions.

One said: “Just watched last night’s Corrie and Craig basically saying he’ll go to the police if Faye goes with Jackson is so [expletive] toxic. Faye deserves so much better.”

Another said: “See that’s how you know Craig is turning into a monster. He’s become a controlling, manipulating, narcissist. If I can’t have you nobody else can mentality. Get rid Faye.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

