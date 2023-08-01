Coronation Street's Stephen, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street fans shocked as Stephen finally confesses to his crime

Did Stephen just confess to something?

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, July 31), Stephen held his hands up to faking Sarah’s paternity results letter.

Speaking to Adam, Stephen tried to defend Sarah by revealing his involvement.

Coronation Street fans have been left shocked over Stephen’s huge personality U-Turn.

Coronation Street's Sarah and Stephen are apologetic
Stephen held his hands up (Credit: ITV)

Stephen confessed to making the fake letter

Last night, Adam arranged a surprise gender reveal party for Sarah in the Bistro.

Sarah worried that Adam knew about the fake letter and questioned Stephen. This made Stephen let out that Adam was planning a surprise party.

At the party, Sarah tried to act shocked when she saw her family gathered together.

Adam then presented her with a box to open. However, as Sarah opened the box up she unveiled a white balloon with the words ‘it’s Damon’s’ written on it.

Sarah though that Damon had written on the balloon but Adam then confessed that he had done it. He knew that the letter was fake as he had visited the clinic to receive the real results.

Stephen then chased after Adam with Sarah and confessed that he was the one to tamper with the letter. It wasn’t Sarah’s fault.

Coronation Street's Stephen looks guilty
Is that really Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans shocked over Stephen U-Turn

Let’s face it, Stephen’s the least honest guy in Weatherfield. He’s known for lying his way through life.

Coronation Street fans have been left shocked over Stephen’s personality U-Turn. He actually confessed to something and put someone else before himself.

One Coronation Street fan wrote: “Ha, Stephen mentioning it was him. Not like him to confess.”

Another tweeted: “The only thing that surprised me tonight was Stephen telling Adam he faked the DNA letter. I hope Sarah and Adam are really over this time.”

A third viewer shared: “It’s weird that I care that Stephen owned up to the fraud…does he really give a [bleep] about Sarah after all?”

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid may have made a huge blunder (Credit: ITV)
Has Stephen grown a conscience? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is the guilt getting to Stephen?

Stephen’s got a lot of secrets under his belt but he’s finally confessed to something.

But, is he finally growing a conscience? Will he confess to anything else? Is the guilty getting to Stephen?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

