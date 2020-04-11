Coronation Street fans shocked by filthy pre-watershed sexual innuendos

Viewers of Coronation Street are shocked by filthy pre-watershed sexual innuendos in last night's episode.

The half-hour episode was packed with saucy comments and double entendres that had viewers roaring laughing and spluttering with shock.

Fans were shocked by the mucky remarks (Credit: ITV)

Ken, who is mourning the loss of his beloved dog Eccles, disappeared into himself and was shutting partner Claudia and his friends out.

They all live together in luxury retirement community Still Waters.

And when Norris asked Claudia where Ken had gotten to, she gave him more information than intended.

Read more: Coronation Street fans convinced Summer hurt Oliver

Viewers were left spitting out their tea at Claudia's unintentionally rude reply.

"At the pool I think," she said, adding: "He likes to slip in a couple of lengths in the afternoon."

Norris deadpanned back: "No mean feat for a man of his age."

Viewers howled at the saucy comments

Viewers are in hysterics over the saucy pre-watershed comments.

One said: "Ken slipping in lengths and Norris’ helmet, this episode has been filth! #Corrie"

A second said: "#Corrie is innuendo central tonight. We've had Norris polishing his helmet and now we're being told that Ken likes to slip in a couple of lengths every afternoon."

A third said: "Who wrote this evening's Corrie? Ken usually slips in a couple of lengths before dinner ha ha howling."

Earlier in the episode Norris made another filthy comment that had viewers spluttering.

He said: "Come on Ken, you're the only person who's had the guts to stand up against Charles.

"I'm just one of the pipe men in life. Sitting round the campfire with the crew polishing my helmet."

Read more: Coronation Street star Simon Gregson suffers family bereavement amidst his coronavirus battle

That too had fans in hysterics.

One said: "It was dead rude tonight. Norris was talking about polishing his helmet five mins before that too."

A second said: "#Corrie All around the country, Mums and Dads having to explain why their cup of teas come out their nose at Norris polishing his helmet lol!!"

Another said: "Whoever wrote tonight's #corrie had a naughty sense of humour. Had Norris polishing his helmet and apparently Ken likes to get a couple of lengths in during the afternoon @itvcorrie"

What did you make of the rude remarks? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!