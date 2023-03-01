Coronation Street fans shocked to discover how old Samia Longchambon’s daughter is

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has delighted Instagram fans by sharing a holiday snap of her and her daughter sunbathing.

However, her daughter wasn’t too keen on having a photo taken.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been left shocked as they’ve discovered how old Samia’s daughter is.

Samia has been enjoying a family holiday (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Samia shares holiday snap on Instagram

On Saturday (Saturday February 25, 2023), Samia updated her Instagram followers with a new snap of her and daughter on holiday.

In the photo, Samia was smiling with sunglasses on, sunbathing on a lounger.

Her daughter, Freya, was next to her but had covered her face with a towel so that she wouldn’t be seen in the photo.

Joking to her followers, Samia wrote: “Telling you I’m the mum of a teenager without telling you I’m the mum of a teenager.. I wish I was as cool as Snapchat… Still, it was lovely to get away for a quick break in the sun.”

Samia had been enjoying a family holiday during half term but it seems that Freya was camera shy.

Samia’s daughter is 13 (Credit: ITV)

Fans shocked at age of Samia’s daughter

After reading Samia’s Instagram caption, fans have been left shocked at the age of her daughter.

They think that Samia looks too young to have a teenage daughter.

One follower commented: “I look at you and can’t believe you have a teenager. I then realise I’m a mum of a teenager in two years!”

Another complimented the star’s youthful looks: “Well Samia glad you had a nice break and to tell you the truth you still look like a teenager, you never seem to change.”

A third person wrote: “You really don’t look old enough to be the mother of a teenager. Lovely pic. You look great…”

Another said: “No way you’re the mum of a teen! Lol you look fab. Enjoy yourself.”

A fifth and final fan exclaimed: “You look great for a Mum of a teenager!! Xx.”

Samia has two children (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon’s children

Samia has two children.

Her eldest is 13-year-old daughter Freya.

She had Freya during her previous marriage to her ex-husband, Matthew Smith.

Her youngest is son, Yves, who is seven years-old.

Samia had Yves in 2015 with her now-husband, Dancing on Ice star Sylvain Longchambon.

Sylvain and Samia met as skating partners on Dancing on Ice in 2013, with their wedding taking place in 2016.

