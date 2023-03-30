Coronation Street logo with female silhouette comp image
Coronation Street fans shocked as character has major personality change

Tracy was actually sensible for once

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street last night (Wednesday March 29, 2023), Amy opened up to Tracy about how Aaron raped her.

Tracy then suggested that Amy report Aaron to the police.

Now, Coronation Street fans have been left shocked by Tracy’s major personality change.

Coronation Street's
Tracy accompanied her daughter to the police station (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tracy supported Amy

Last night, Amy finally told her mum that Aaron raped her.

After Summer found out that she and Aaron had slept together, Amy was in tears as she went home to tell her mum the truth.

Aaron had made out that she had consented to the sex but she revealed to her mum that he had in fact raped her.

Tracy vowed to support Amy and told Steve what had happened as Amy couldn’t bring herself to tell him.

Steve wanted to get his own revenge on Aaron but eventually decided that going down the formal route would be the best option. Tracy then accompanied Amy to the police station as she reported Aaron.

Later on, Aaron was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Coronation Street's Tracy is concerned
Fans have been left baffled by Tracy’s ‘sensible’ approach (Credit: ITV)

Fans shocked by Tracy’s major personality change

Coronation Street fans have been left shocked by Tracy’s major personality change. They have pointed out that it’s unusual for Tracy to have taken the sensible, formal route when seeking to punish Aaron.

The character – who previously murdered Charlie Stubbs – was expected to get her own revenge on the mechanic.

One fan simply wrote: “That’s not trademark Tracy.”

Another stated: “Tracy being unfathomably sensible about this.”

A third fan tweeted: “Tracy surprised me, I thought she would have gone out searching for Aaron when Amy told her what happened.”

A fourth viewer commented: “‘We need to go to the police’ – Tracy Barlow, murderer of Charlie Stubbs, everyone.”

Were you shocked by Tracy’s change of personality?

Coronation Street's Aaron is pleading with the police
Will Tracy teach Aaron a lesson? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Tracy punish Aaron?

At the moment, the police are dealing with Amy’s case.

But, if things don’t go her way, Tracy could set out to punish Aaron herself.

She’s been known to teach people a lesson over the years, that’s for sure.

Will Tracy punish Aaron?

Or, will he go to prison for raping Amy?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Tracy get her revenge on Aaron?

