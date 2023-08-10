Coronation Street fans shocked as Adam shows off new look

Fans of Coronation Street were stunned by last night’s episode, in which Adam showed off an all-new look. The character, best known for his love of a three-piece suit, was looking markedly different last night.

But what was it that was so different about Adam?

Adam was on a mission to make Sarah jealous (Credit: ITV)

Adam shows off ‘new’ look as he tries to wind up Sarah

Last night’s episode saw Adam try to wind Sarah up by bragging about his night out on the town. Loudly hooting about his lack of sleep following a good night out, he was doing his best to get back at his ex.

The pair’s marriage is in tatters after Adam discovered that Sarah’s baby was in fact Damon’s – and that she had attempted to lie about it. He struck back last night, implying that he’d slept with another woman.

He later admitted to Daniel that this was a ruse – and that he’d spent the night alone.

However, it was something else that had viewers doing a double-take. Later in the episode, Adam could be seen without his trademark suit. A running joke between viewers is that he seems to wear his three-piece suit in every scene.

Adam is well-known – and widely mocked – for his distinctive sartorial style (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans register shock at Adam’s suitless look

Coronation Street fans took to social media to air their shock as Adam appeared on the soap, minus suit for once.

“I had an OMG moment today. Adam wasn’t wearing his suit jacket,” wrote one shocked fan.

I had a OMG moment today. #Adam wasn’t wearing his suit jacket 😲 #Corrie — 💙💛 T🅰️YL🅾️R 💛💙 (@LeedSTUnited) August 9, 2023

“Adam is wearing different clothes folks – no suit!” laughed another, sharing a picture of Adam in his more casual look.

“Adam’s not in a suit?!” exclaimed a third.

“Adam took his suit off,” commented a fourth viewer.

Adam took his suit off😂 #Corrie — liz (@lliss19) August 9, 2023

Will the suit be back later this week?

