Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Tracy McDonald after she found out about Ken and Wendy‘s relationship in last night’s episode (Monday, October 10).

Recently Wendy and Ken agreed to give things a go.

However as Ken had cheated on Tracy’s mother Deirdre with Wendy in 1989, Tracy was not happy with the news.

Now Coronation Street fans are saying the same thing about Tracy.

Wendy and Ken agreed to put the past behind them (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Wendy and Ken

Wendy and Ken originally met in the late 80s and they began an affair.

At the time Ken was married to Deirdre Barlow.

Deirdre eventually found out and Ken struggled to choose between the two women.

However Deirdre grew fed up and kicked him out, leaving Ken no choice but to go and live with Wendy.

Wendy and Ken’s relationship didn’t last long as he sank into depression.

Soon he realised he should never have left Deirdre.

Deirdre and Ken divorced but remarried in 2005. However it wasn’t the last they’d seen of Wendy.

In 2012, Ken stood for Chair of Governors at Bessie Street school and was reunited with Wendy, who was also a governor at the school.

He and Wendy talked things over but Ken didn’t tell Deirdre he was working with Wendy again.

Of course Deirdre found out and one night when Ken got drunk, she suspected he had rekindled things with Wendy.

She went with Rita to visit Wendy and Ken had slept on the sofa, drunk.

But Wendy wanted Ken back and lied saying they slept together.

Ken told Wendy he never wanted to see her again and Deirdre realised Wendy was lying.

Ken once cheated on Deirdre with Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Wendy returns again

In 2015, Deirdre died leaving Ken and the rest of her family heartbroken.

Earlier this year, Tracy’s friend Abi Webster and her son Alfie went to live with a foster carer, who turned out to be Wendy.

Wendy soon revisited Coronation Street and eventually made apologised to Ken for all that had happened.

He forgave her and the two started to spend time together.

Tracy was not happy to learn Ken and Wendy are together (Credit: ITV)

Recently the two agreed to be companions, but when Tracy found out she was not happy.

She stormed into the Bistro causing a scene, calling her dad a “dirty dog” and Wendy a “trollop.”

Eventually Daniel has to take Tracy out of the Bistro.

However fans were not impressed with Tracy’s reaction saying she needs to ‘grow up’ and let her dad be happy.

Tracy has to grow Tf up and stop trying to control her dad. Let him be happy with the time that he has left ffs. #Corrie — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) October 10, 2022

Tracy needs to grow up #Corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) October 10, 2022

Tracy it was 30yrs ago girl, let it go #Corrie — Zombie404 (@VampLover27) October 10, 2022

Tracy Ken is allowed to move on he cant stay single forever. He can date who he wants #Corrie — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) October 10, 2022

#corrie grow up Tracy. Almost 50 acting 15. — Andrew Paul Nowlin (@AndyNowlin1976) October 10, 2022

What do you think of Tracy’s outburst?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

