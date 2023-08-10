Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Henry Newton

Fans of Coronation Street were all saying the same thing about Henry Newton as the soap aired last night. The brewery owner has appeared on the soap before as an occasional love interest of Gemma Winter.

However, Henry hasn’t been seen on Corrie in five years, with Gemma marrying Chesney Brown during his absence. His return to the streets of Weatherfield came last week, as Gemma started working for him. This week she launched a desperate bid to save the Rovers by flirting with him.

Chesney was furious when he found Gemma schmoozing with Henry Newton (Credit: ITV)

Henry Newton takes Weatherfield by storm… and gets a punch for his trouble

Last night’s episode saw hubby Chesney learn of Gemma’s lies as she attempted once more to save the floundering Rovers. She had hoped to convince Henry to buy the pub, and arranged to meet at a swanky hotel for a cider promotion.

However, once she arrived at the hotel, she realised that Henry had more than business on his mind. With no promotion to speak of, it appeared that Henry hoped to win his one-time lover back.

Just then, a furious Chesney arrived, having learned that Gemma was with Henry. As the pair traded barbs, Chesney thumped Henry about the face.

Many fans were on Henry’s side (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans say the same thing about Henry

As the episode aired, Coronation Street fans took to social media to talk about Henry. For many, the character proved popular, and they hope to see him back on the show soon.

“Wasn’t watching Corrie back when Henry Newton was last on the show, but he’s definitely living up to the hype! I’m totally Team Henry now – he’s brilliant!” said one love-struck fan.

Wasn’t watching #Corrie back when Henry Newton was last on the show, but he’s definitely living up to the @ConversationStr hype! I’m totally Team Henry now – he’s brilliant!😂😍 — dramallamas (@dramallamas2) August 9, 2023

“I hope Henry’s here to stay! The writers’d better get their thinking caps on!” another agreed.

I hope, Henry’s, here to stay! The writers’d best get their thinking caps on! #Corrie — ADADAPPADAN (@ADADAPPADAN) August 9, 2023

“Can Henry stay please?” begged a third.

“Hmmmm Chesney or Henry Newton? I know who I’d rather be with,” laughed another fan.

Hmmm Chesney or Henry Newton 🤔 I know who I’d rather be with 😂 #Corrie — SuziCarrigan (@suzicarrigan) August 9, 2023

Over on Reddit, more fans agreed: “I love him! He is unintentionally funny. Corrie needs to make him a regular. If he bought the pub, and worked behind the bar, he would be hilarious with Jenny getting under her feet and annoying her,” said one.

Another agreed: “First time in awhile I’ve laughed properly at Corrie so I quite liked him.”

Who is Henry Newton in Coronation Street?

Played by actor George Banks, Henry first appeared on the soap in 2017. He is the grandson of former Newton and Ridley boss, Cecil Newton.

Gemma and Henry dated for a while, but their relationship fell apart after Gemma learned that he had only become involved with her as a bet with a posh mate. Although they tried to work things out, they were unable to stay together, and Henry left the soap in 2018.

Now having returned, will Henry be sticking around on the Cobbles? And if so, does Chesney have cause for worry?

