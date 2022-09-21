Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Kelly’s hit on Gary

Coronation Street fans have taken to Twitter after last night’s episode saw Kelly Neelan order a hit on Gary Windass.

The teen, who recently found out that Gary murdered her dad Rick, approached dodgy Kieron and asked him to kill Gary.

But it wasn’t the hit that shocked fans, it was the rather cheap cost that left their jaws on the floor.

Kelly offered Kieron £10k to kill Gary in Coronation Street

It seems that in Weatherfield £10k is the going rate to bump someone off, a price which surprised many.

What are Corrie fans saying?

“Err wasn’t this guy after 300k or something like that now willing to do a job for 10k… cost of living hitting everyone,” tweeted one fan.

Another mused: “Only £10K to kill someone?”

“Is that the going rate 10k. to knock someone off. Would I get a discount for a bulk order?” said another.

A fourth wondered: “I don’t think £10k is a very good offer for a hit job. Anyway, it will go wrong. It always does in soaps.”

While someone else said: “Kelly’s money really is burning a hole in her pocket. First spending an extra £1 per head on her party then £10k on a hitman.”

Err wasn’t this guy after 300k or something like that now willing to do a job for 10k… cost of living hitting everyone #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Kwamz 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@k_heyrab) September 20, 2022

Is that the going rate 10k. to knock someone off. Would I get a discount for a bulk order. 😜 #Corrie — Stuart Young Esq (@StuartYoung001) September 20, 2022

Kellys money really is burning a hole in her pocket. 1st spending an extra £1 per head on her party then £10k on a hitman #corrie — David Smith (@davey177s) September 20, 2022

Kelly – who is played by Millie Gibson in the ITV soap – recently discovered that Gary was responsible for Rick’s death three years ago.

She previously thought that her mum, Laura, had killed the villain.

Millie Gibson is leaving Coronation Street as Kelly Neelan

But when Rick’s former henchwoman, Sharon, paid a visit to the cobbles, she set Kelly straight.

“No matter what way you look at it, your shiny new life is rotten to the core,” she said.

Kelly found out the truth about Gary from Sharon in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street cast 2022: Who’s leaving and joining the ITV soap?

“Why did my mum confess to the murder?” a baffled Kelly asked Sharon.

She replied: “He said that she did it for you. But I don’t know. I think he may have coerced her into it. I bet she didn’t realise she’d done a deal with the devil.”

Kelly broke down in tears but her misery soon turned to anger and she began plotting her revenge on Gary.

And part of that revenge is offering Kieron, the same man who kidnapped her several months ago, money to murder Gary. Kieron didn’t appear to be all that keen on taking the job but fans will see him double cross Kelly later this week.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!