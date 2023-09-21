Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Craig’s ‘memerising’ police partner

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 20), Craig walked into the Rovers with his colleague and revealed some upsetting news to Jenny.

He shocked her by telling her that the body found on Ed and Ronnie’s building site was that of Leo’s.

Coronation Street fans have now all been saying the same thing about Craig’s police partner.

Craig gave Jenny some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Craig told Jenny about Leo’s death

Last night on the cobbles, Craig entered the Rovers with his police partner. He then asked to speak to Jenny about something, explaining that he was on duty.

Jenny then said that he could say whatever he needed to say to her whilst at the bar despite Craig wanting to go somewhere private.

With his police partner giving the nod of approval, Craig went ahead and told Jenny that the police had identified the body at the building site.

Jenny then broke down as Craig told her that the body was Leo Thompkins’ – her ex fiancé.

She was horrified to realise that Leo didn’t actually leave her but was murdered instead.

Craig’s partner had an easy job (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans all say same thing about Craig’s police partner

Coronation Street fans have all been saying the same thing about Craig’s police partner.

They’re joking that he had an easy job after noticing that he never said a word and let Craig take the lead.

One fan laughed: “I’m loving Craig’s sidekick who does not speak! He rolls his eyes, nods his head, shrugs, but not a word. I’m mesmerised…”

Another fan joked: “Craig’s partner’s script was easy to learn… just nod your head every so often.”

A third Coronation Street viewer wrote: “Dear Corrie producers, please pay Craig’s partner to speak – this is getting silly now…”

A fourth person commented: “That bearded detective with Craig is right on top of this investigation, isn’t he?”

Will PC Tinker solve the case? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will the police rumble Stephen?

Craig interviewed Stephen last night after finding out that he’d had a fight with Leo before Leo disappeared.

Stephen tried to pin the blame on Leo’s dad, Teddy, though before he returned back home.

But, will PC Craig Tinker rumble Stephen in Coronation Street? Will the police crack the case before Stephen can murder again?

If anyone can get Uncle Stephen banged up then surely Craig is the man for the job?!

