Coronation Street fans all say the same thing as Carla tries to save Underworld

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 18), Carla worried that Underworld was about to close for good.

After Stephen fleeced her of the business money, Carla tried to put a plan in place to save the factory.

Coronation Street fans have all now been left saying the same thing after Carla tried to save Underworld.

Stephen bled Carla dry (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla has money troubles

Last night, Carla worried about the factory when one of her big clients pulled out of a deal.

Confiding in Peter that Underworld might be on it’s last legs, Carla revealed that she was heading off to Spain to try to salvage the deal.

Elsewhere, Daisy tried to take out a pay day loan in order to pay off Lauren. If she didn’t pay up, Lauren threatened to tell Daniel about her cheating.

With Lauren also having money worries of her own, Ed and Michael’s situation was no different.

Michael was devastated when he got the sack from his job and turned to Ed to ask for his investment money back.

However, with Ed also struggling to find the pennies himself, things weren’t looking too promising.

Carla isn’t the only one struggling (Credit: ITV)

Fans all say same thing about the Street’s money issues

Coronation Street fans have all now said the same thing about the Street’s money issues.

They can’t believe that so many characters are broke as Carla, Ed, Michael, Lauren, Daisy and Ryan all struggled to get their hands on some much needed cash.

One fan exclaimed: “They’re all broke in Corrie. Daisy, Carla, Ed, Michael, Lauren, Ryan!!”

They’re all broke in Corrie 😝 Daisy, Carla, Ed, Michael, Lauren, Ryan!! 😂 #Corrie — Ruby Kathryn (@RubyKathryn1) October 18, 2023

Nearly everyone on that street has a job yet everyone one of them never have any money. They might have a bit more if they didn't go in the Bistro, pub or cafe all day #corrie — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) October 18, 2023

Poor Ed, Daisy, Ryan and Carla. Where's Weatherfield's magic money tree when they need it? #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) October 18, 2023

Another viewer said: “Nearly everyone on that Street has a job yet every one of them never has any money. They might have a bit more if they didn’t go in the Bistro, pub or café every day.”

A third person questioned: “Poor Ed, Daisy, Ryan and Carla. Where’s Weatherfield’s magic money tree when they need it?”

Can Carla save Underworld? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Can Carla save the factory?

Stephen bled the factory dry, taking £250k from the Underworld accounts. Now, Carla’s worried as clients continue to pull out of their deals.

But, can Carla save the factory? Can Weatherfield’s money troubles be rectified?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Can Carla save Underworld? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!