Coronation Street's Stephen Reid, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street fans rumble Stephen’s next victim – and it’s one of his family

Surely, Stephen wouldn't kill his own family? Or, would he?

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, August 28), Sarah was on to Stephen after speaking to Gabrielle and Audrey.

Realising that Stephen was up to no good, she decided to confront him.

Coronation Street fans have now rumbled Stephen’s next victim – and it’s one of his own family.

Sarah looks shocked on Corrie
Sarah was suspicious of her uncle (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah confronted Stephen

Last night, Tim warned Sarah about Stephen’s lies involving Gabrielle and Seagull Ltd. He told her that Stephen had lied about Gabrielle coercively controlling him.

Ringing up Gabrielle, Sarah got a shock when Gabrielle implied that she shouldn’t trust her uncle. Later on, Sarah took a look at an equity release letter that Audrey had been concerned about.

She asked Sarah if it was a scam before wondering whether it had anything to do with Stephen.

Confronting Stephen, Sarah found out that he had been responsible for the equity release and had gone behind Audrey’s back.

Fearing that this would destroy Audrey, Sarah told her that it was a scam and agreed to keep quiet about Stephen’s schemes.

Coronation Street's Sarah and Stephen are apologetic
Fans reckon that Sarah is next on his hitlist (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘rumble’ Stephen’s next victim

Now, that Sarah knows about his schemes, Stephen’s close to losing the trust of his entire family.

But Coronation Street fans reckon that he will act accordingly to cover his tracks. Therefore, could his next victim be Sarah – a member of his own family?

One fan wrote: “Oh dear will Sarah be seeing the inside of a bin, stay tuned.”

Another predicted: “Well Sarah may be his next victim and that’s what brings Bethany back.”

A third viewer tweeted: “Sarah is going to be on the wrong side of Stephen’s hole punch soon…”

A final person agreed: “Kind Uncle Stephen trying to think of a painless way to kill off Sarah.”

Coronation Street's Stephen looks guilty
Is Sarah a goner? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen kill Sarah?

Stephen’s not killed in a couple of months with Rufus being his latest victim.

We all know that Stephen’s capable of scheming against his family, but could he go as far as killing one of them?

Will Stephen kill Sarah? Is she the next victim of his hitlist? We hope not!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Sarah Confronts Stephen About Stealing From Audrey (28th August 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Is Sarah Stephen’s next victim? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Sarah Barlow Stephen Reid

Trending Articles

Louise Redknapp talking on This Morning
Louise Redknapp fans stunned by her sons’ appearances in holiday photo: ‘Completely changed!’
Casualty's Max and the Casualty title image
Casualty to air double episode this weekend as Max discovers he has just a year to live
Richard Madeley / Kate Garraway on GMB today
Richard Madeley forced to apologise after leaving Kate Garraway stunned with his behaviour on GMB: ‘Excuse me’
Myleene Klass, Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu
Myleene Klass takes savage ‘swipe’ at Vanessa Feltz’s cheating ex as This Morning star pays tribute to her
Fern Britton Phil Vickery
Fern Britton admits heartbreaking confession from the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery
Will on The Repair Shop
Will Kirk forced to take break off screen following tragic story on The Repair Shop: ‘Something that catches you off guard’