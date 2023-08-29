Coronation Street fans rumble Stephen’s next victim – and it’s one of his family

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, August 28), Sarah was on to Stephen after speaking to Gabrielle and Audrey.

Realising that Stephen was up to no good, she decided to confront him.

Coronation Street fans have now rumbled Stephen’s next victim – and it’s one of his own family.

Sarah was suspicious of her uncle (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah confronted Stephen

Last night, Tim warned Sarah about Stephen’s lies involving Gabrielle and Seagull Ltd. He told her that Stephen had lied about Gabrielle coercively controlling him.

Ringing up Gabrielle, Sarah got a shock when Gabrielle implied that she shouldn’t trust her uncle. Later on, Sarah took a look at an equity release letter that Audrey had been concerned about.

She asked Sarah if it was a scam before wondering whether it had anything to do with Stephen.

Confronting Stephen, Sarah found out that he had been responsible for the equity release and had gone behind Audrey’s back.

Fearing that this would destroy Audrey, Sarah told her that it was a scam and agreed to keep quiet about Stephen’s schemes.

Fans reckon that Sarah is next on his hitlist (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘rumble’ Stephen’s next victim

Now, that Sarah knows about his schemes, Stephen’s close to losing the trust of his entire family.

But Coronation Street fans reckon that he will act accordingly to cover his tracks. Therefore, could his next victim be Sarah – a member of his own family?

One fan wrote: “Oh dear will Sarah be seeing the inside of a bin, stay tuned.”

Another predicted: “Well Sarah may be his next victim and that’s what brings Bethany back.”

#Corrie well Sarah maybe his next victim and that's what brings bethany back — Mark (@mark_65_) August 28, 2023

Sarah is going to be on the wrong side of Stephen's hole punch soon.. #Corrie — Basweld (@Basweld1) August 28, 2023

Kind Uncle Stephen trying to think of a painless way to kill off Sarah #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt 👍 (@penniless_poet) August 28, 2023

A third viewer tweeted: “Sarah is going to be on the wrong side of Stephen’s hole punch soon…”

A final person agreed: “Kind Uncle Stephen trying to think of a painless way to kill off Sarah.”

Is Sarah a goner? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen kill Sarah?

Stephen’s not killed in a couple of months with Rufus being his latest victim.

We all know that Stephen’s capable of scheming against his family, but could he go as far as killing one of them?

Will Stephen kill Sarah? Is she the next victim of his hitlist? We hope not!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

