Coronation Street fans predict TWO shock affairs

Could there be a couple of affairs coming?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have predicted that two shock affairs are coming.

Recently viewers have seen Sarah Barlow and Michael Bailey sharing some scenes together and seemed to notice a spark between the pair.

Meanwhile this week viewers also saw Todd Grimshaw helping Sean’s new love interest Laurence Reeves into a taxi after he got drunk.

But fans think that there could be more to it.

Michael and Sarah talk warmly on Corrie
Fans noticed a spark between Sarah and Michael (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Michael and Sarah

This week Michael showed Sarah, who is married to Adam Barlow, some of his loungewear designs at the factory.

She suggested they go into business together using his designs and her marketing experience.

He was later thrilled when Sarah told him she arranged a greeting with a graphic designer to look at his designs and create a proof they could show investors.

There seemed to be a bit of flirting between Todd and Laurence (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Laurence

Meanwhile Sean recently split from new boyfriend Laurence.

However it was clear he hadn’t moved on and earlier this week he left Laurence a nasty voicemail.

Soon Laurence turned up drunk at the Rovers and Todd took him home in a taxi.

But when Eileen spotted them, she told Sean that she saw Laurence and Todd getting into a taxi together.

Laurence snaps at Sean
Laurence is currently with Sean (Credit: ITV)

Sean was furious believing Todd and Laurence had slept together and didn’t believe Todd when he said he was just checking that Laurence got home safe.

However later Daisy told Sean that Laurence was drunk and Todd was just helping him.

Sean felt awful and when he saw Laurence again he apologised and they got back together.

But when Sean went to go get a takeaway, fans noticed a flirty moment between Todd and Laurence.

Now fans are predicting two affair plots with Sarah and Michael, and Todd and Laurence.

Do you think Sarah and Michael will have an affair?

And do you think there is something more going on between Todd and Laurence?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

