Stephen looking determined on Corrie; inset, soap logo and Rovers background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next victim

Stephen has another voice to silence

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted who serial killer Stephen Reid is going to kill next, following latest events on the soap. This week’s episodes have seen murder victim Rufus’s wife return to Weatherfield – claiming to have new evidence on her husband’s death.

With this fresh evidence set to put the screws on Stephen, some think that he might now attempt to silence Rufus’s wife, Lou. Is she next for the chop?

Michael and Stephen in the office with Lou on Corrie
Rufus’s widow, Lou, paid Stephen a visit this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next kill

Writing on Twitter, Coronation Street fans theorised about the possibility that Stephen might kill Lou.

“Rufus’s wife is next on Stephen’s hit list,” wrote one fan.

“Stephen going to bump off the wife as well,” concurred another.

“Oooh Stephen, time for another bin rage,” wrote a third, referring to his killing Leo… and how he threw the body into a bin afterwards.

Is Lou next for the chop?

Stephen talking to Lou on Coronation Street
Lou reveals that she found Stephen’s tie pin at the scene of the crime (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen caught out by Rufus’s wife?

This week’s Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Stephen will face the pressure when he comes face-to-face with Rufus’s widow, Lou.

In last night’s episode, Lou told Stephen that she suspected foul play in Rufus’s case – and had gone to the press. Next, she tells Stephen and Carla that the Coroner has ruled her husband’s death to be one of misadventure. However, this isn’t a story she believes.

Stephen looking at Lou as she talks on Corrie
Backed into a corner, could Stephen kill again? (Credit: ITV)

Later, Stephen attends Rufus’s memorial. He grows upset when Rufus’s son, Jools makes an emotional speech about his father.

Upon his return, he is horrified to learn about the tie pin that Lou found at the pool where Rufus died – Stephen’s tie pin. When Lou reveals that she plans to pass the pin on to the police, Stephen’s mind races.

Will he kill to ensure Lou’s silence?

Rufus Gives Stephen An Ultimatum | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

