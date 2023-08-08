Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next victim

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted who serial killer Stephen Reid is going to kill next, following latest events on the soap. This week’s episodes have seen murder victim Rufus’s wife return to Weatherfield – claiming to have new evidence on her husband’s death.

With this fresh evidence set to put the screws on Stephen, some think that he might now attempt to silence Rufus’s wife, Lou. Is she next for the chop?

Rufus’s widow, Lou, paid Stephen a visit this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next kill

Writing on Twitter, Coronation Street fans theorised about the possibility that Stephen might kill Lou.

“Rufus’s wife is next on Stephen’s hit list,” wrote one fan.

Rufus’ wife is next on Stephen’s hit list. #Corrie — Phil Swales (@FillsWhales) August 7, 2023

“Stephen going to bump off the wife as well,” concurred another.

Stephen going to bump off the wife as well #Corrie — Craig Barker (@ChewBarker78) August 7, 2023

“Oooh Stephen, time for another bin rage,” wrote a third, referring to his killing Leo… and how he threw the body into a bin afterwards.

oooh Stephen, time for another bin rage#Corrie — David Boink (@DavidBoink) August 7, 2023

Is Lou next for the chop?

Lou reveals that she found Stephen’s tie pin at the scene of the crime (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen caught out by Rufus’s wife?

This week’s Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Stephen will face the pressure when he comes face-to-face with Rufus’s widow, Lou.

In last night’s episode, Lou told Stephen that she suspected foul play in Rufus’s case – and had gone to the press. Next, she tells Stephen and Carla that the Coroner has ruled her husband’s death to be one of misadventure. However, this isn’t a story she believes.

Backed into a corner, could Stephen kill again? (Credit: ITV)

Later, Stephen attends Rufus’s memorial. He grows upset when Rufus’s son, Jools makes an emotional speech about his father.

Upon his return, he is horrified to learn about the tie pin that Lou found at the pool where Rufus died – Stephen’s tie pin. When Lou reveals that she plans to pass the pin on to the police, Stephen’s mind races.

Will he kill to ensure Lou’s silence?

