Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next move as he uncovers Sarah’s pregnancy secret

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted killer Stephen Reid’s next move as he uncovered Sarah’s pregnancy secret in last night’s episode of the soap. What will Stephen do next?

This comes amidst an ongoing pregnancy crisis for Sarah. She and Adam have both been struggling with her new pregnancy – and unsure as to who the father could be.

Sarah’s pregnant… but who’s the daddy? (Credit: ITV)

Who’s the daddy? Stephen consoles Sarah as pregnancy worries spiral

Sarah discovered that she was pregnant last month, following her affair with badboy Damon. She came clean about her unfaithfulness to Adam, but it has been unclear who the father is. Hoping to find out once and for all, she applied for a DNA test.

She promised Adam that she would abort the child if it turned out to be Damon’s, but later realised that she would be unable to go through with it. She then threw her unopened DNA test in the bin, unread.

In last night’s episode (airing Wednesday, July 26), Sarah discovered the test results in Stephen’s flat. As Sarah read the results – and broke down next to an uncharacteristically sympathetic Stephen – he promised that he hadn’t looked at the results. But is he to be trusted?

Stephen consoled Sarah as she discovered the ‘truth’ about the baby’s father (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s involvement in pregnancy twist

Many viewers believed that Stephen could be lying – and hold this information over Sarah in future. Writing on Twitter, a number of Corrie fans shared their theories about what Stephen might be up to.

“Something tells me Stephen is going to blackmail Sarah Louise about the paternity results,” one fan predicted.

“Did Stephen fake a letter to say the baby is Damon’s for future blackmail purposes? The kind of sick, twisted thing he would do. Adam will then receive a letter stating that the baby is his?” said another.

“I think naughty Uncle Stephen has edited the letter,” another said.

“You don’t think Stephen got the letter, typed up another one with a different father’s name, then gave it to Sarah?” a fouth viewer wondered.

Could Stephen have falsified the results of Sarah’s paternity test? If so, does he plan on blackmailing his niece for some nefarious means in the future?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

