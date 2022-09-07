Coronation Street viewers have suggested that Stephen Reid could turn into a killer, as his rage increases.

He’s desperate for cash and it looks like nothing will stop him from getting what he wants.

Corrie boss, Iain Macleod recently revealed that Stephen is ‘dark and dangerous,’ so could this mean that he has what it takes to kill someone?

Well, some viewers certainly think so with fans have starting to predict his first victim!

Could Stephen turn into a killer? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen shocked as Gabrielle arrived

On Monday night’s episode (Monday, 5 September, 2022) Stephen’s wife Gabrielle turned up on the cobbles.

Shocking Stephen, Gabrielle demanded that he pay back the €200,000 that he stole from her business account.

If he didn’t, then she’d go to the police and expose him.

Viewers will have recently seen Stephen use Gabrielle’s debit card to pay for Audrey’s afternoon tea.

However, Gabrielle’s arrival revealed that he’s been stealing a lot more money that we first thought!

Will Stephen be able to pay her back?

Or, will he resort to extreme measures to get her off his back?

Gabrielle could be his first victim (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Stephen will kill his wife

Wanting to get his wife off his back, fans reckon that Stephen will kill his wife so that he doesn’t have to pay her back the money he stole.

One fan commented: “I think Stephen’s wife might meet with an unfortunate “accident” soon.”

Another similarly questioned: “Will Stephen’s wife maybe have a little accident?”

I think Stephen’s wife might meet with an unfortunate “accident” soon #Corrie — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) September 5, 2022

Will Stephen's wife maybe have a little accident #Corrie — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) September 5, 2022

I have a feeling Stephen could end up killing his ex wife #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) September 5, 2022

A third viewer put it bluntly: “I have a feeling Stephen could end up killing his ex-wife.”

A fourth and final viewer tweeted: “Stephen will embark on a MURDER spree beginning with his wife who he BUMPS OFF when she threatens to expose him.”

Could Stephen really kill Gabrielle?

Stephen’s a fraudster (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Stephen?

In tonight’s episode, the pressure to find money is getting to Stephen.

He’s recently found out that Audrey no longer wants to sign a trust fund, and now his wife is demanding that he give her back the stolen money.

With this, Stephen goes to forge Audrey’s signature himself, trying to sign the trust fund papers.

However, Audrey walks in just as he’s trying to commit fraud.

Will she catch him out?

